Petnostics, makers of the first at-home mobile urine test for pets, announced today that its new product lineup is now available at all 230 Meijer locations across the the country. Pet parents shopping at Meijer supercenters and grocery store locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin can now purchase Petnostics smart urine test-kits, test trips, and accessories to check their dog or cat’s health instantly with the help of their iPhone or Android phone.

Leveraging the same diagnostic technology that veterinarians use in their clinics, pet parents can utilize the smart urine cup and the free Petnostics iPhone or Android app to assess potential health issues for their pet. With results easily shareable to vets, and at a fraction of the cost of a vet visit, Petnostics makes healthy living easier and more affordable for pet families.

Pet parents can also monitor chronic conditions such as diabetes, bladder stones and urinary tract infections in their dog or cat by purchasing disease-specific Petnostics Test Strips at Meijer. Simply collect your pet's urine in a cup and wet the strip. Then, place the test strip on the backing card and let the Petnostics app do that rest!

Pet parents can easily check their pet’s health with Petnostics:



Collect: Petnostics’ smart urine cup collects a pet's urine cleanly until pet parents are ready to test with the Petnostics iPhone or Android app. Petnostics also offers hydrophobic cat litter to allow for easy cat urine collection!

Seal: Once a pet’s urine is collected, pet parents can screw on the Petnostics lid to begin testing. The lid is integrated with the same urine test strip that veterinarians use in their clinics and will begin changing colors once it comes in contact with the urine.

Analyze: Then pet parents simply scan the top of the lid with the Petnostics iPhone or Android app and results will be available instantly. Results can also be seamlessly shared with a vet, making it simple for everyone to engage with their pet’s health.

According to veterinarians, checking a pet's urine is one of the best ways to keep them healthy. It allows for the identification of early warning signs and can help prevent more serious problems from occurring further down the road.

“We are excited to partner with an innovative retailer like Meijer to bring pet parents in the Midwest a new way to check their dog or cat’s health instantly,” said Stephen Chen, CEO of Petnostics. “Meijer has always been about family, and now, pet parents can be better informed about the health of the pet in their family by knowing that a lifetime of love is only a scan away.”

About Petnostics

Petnostics helps pet parents keep their pets happy and healthy through a line of at-home urine test products. Using the same diagnostic test strips that veterinarians use in their clinics, pet parents can check their dog or cat’s health instantly with the free Petnostics iPhone or Android app and be alerted to potential health issues such as urinary tract infections and diabetes. With results easily shareable to vets and at a fraction of the cost of a vet visit, Petnostics makes healthy living easier for pet families. A lifetime of love is only a scan away. For more information visit http://www.petnostics.com.

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 230 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family- operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, garden centers and electronics offerings. For additional information on Meijer, please visit http://www.meijer.com.