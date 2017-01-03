Shane Rogers, Director of Product Management “Throughout my career, I’ve seen again and again that successful products are built from successfully understanding the market problem.”

Lightning Bolt Solutions, the leading provider of optimized physician shift scheduling, today announced the appointment of Shane Rogers as director of product management. In this role, Rogers will lead the evolution of all Lightning Bolt technology, helping hospital operations run more efficiently, increasing patient access, and improving work-life balance while working closely with the product development and sales teams. He will also focus on integrations with partnering applications to ensure a streamlined workflow and user experience.

“Healthcare organizations need health IT solutions that put their needs first,” said Suvas Vajracharya, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Lightning Bolt Solutions. “Shane’s passion for immersing himself in users’ worldviews allows him to develop deep domain knowledge that guides a customer-centric approach to product development. His focus on fully understanding the finer technological framework of individual health systems and the larger industry will help support Lightning Bolt’s dedication to client success.”

Rogers’s product management experience spans both the healthcare and academic sectors with a focus on listening and researching customer needs. Immediately prior to joining Lightning Bolt, Rogers served as director of product management at Rafter, Inc., an education technology company, where he drove product development from concept to market launch for Rafter360, an all-inclusive course materials solution for colleges. Using a student-first approach, Rogers grew the product from $2 million to $25 million in total contract value in two years. Rogers’s career in healthcare includes 12 years at McKesson serving in multiple product management roles, including director of customer portal product management where he planned and managed a launch strategy to 45,000 active medical professional users.

Rogers holds MBA degrees from Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley and received a Bachelor of Science in physics from James Madison University.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen again and again that successful products are built from successfully understanding the market problem,” said Rogers. “Lightning Bolt’s clear grasp on the hospital operations challenges facing healthcare organizations today combined with the company’s unmatched dedication to client success has resulted in a physician scheduling solution that delivers on every promise — driving consistent ROI for current clients and priming the company to increase scalability for client growth.”

For more information on joining the company’s rapidly growing team, visit http://www.lightning-bolt.com/working-at-lightning-bolt/.

