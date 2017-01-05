Pilot and Renault Announce Technology Collaboration at CES 2017

Pilot and Renault will be showcasing a new innovation to celebrate the beginning of their collaborative partnership at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show. Pilot, a retail supplier of automotive accessories and electronics, is working with Renault to integrate its Light Pulse technology into the charging cable of its electric car, Twizy. By combining Pilot’s patented technology with Renault’s expertise in electric mobility, the two companies will provide a more exciting and useful cable for electric car owners.

Designed to connect an electric vehicle to its charging source, it indicates the current charging level by illuminating and flashing on and off simulating the proportionate flow of electricity. The lower the charge level of the vehicle’s battery, the faster the visible flow of current as it moves through the cable sheath, resembling a dynamic string of Christmas lights as it indicates the direction of current flow. The flash rate and visible rate of flow slows down as the battery charges and will completely switch off when it is full. The technology was inspired by a charging cable, developed and brought to market by Pilot for smartphones and tablets, based on the same principle.

“We are proud to partner with Renault, a leading automobile manufacturer worldwide who has been very accomplished in collaboration and innovation over its 100-year history. Pilot has developed many automotive accessories, lighting, and electronic innovations in the North American market that have made driving more enjoyable for consumers and contributed to our trading partners’ success. We are very excited to work with Renault to co-develop new technologies to appeal to today’s generation of vehicle owners,” said Calvin Wang, CEO at Pilot.

Founded in 1984, Pilot is an award-winning leader in aftermarket accessories for cars and trucks, and electronics accessories. They are best known for bringing to market unique and innovative products. Their headquarters in the City of Industry, California, is home to their in-house design and marketing, R&D and engineering, category management, and merchandising teams.

