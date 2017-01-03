CEO Fred Kessler and Sales Partnership team at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service Sales Partnerships, Inc., which provides turnkey, outsourced selling solutions, has signed to be a sponsor of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service program for the second consecutive year.

The Stevie® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs, have announced that Sales Partnerships, Inc., which provides turnkey, outsourced selling solutions, has signed to be a sponsor of its Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service program for the second consecutive year.

The 2017 (11th annual) Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are accepting nominations through January at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. The program recognizes the year’s best achievements in sales, business development and customer service. The awards will be presented at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on February 24.

Sales Partnerships is an industry-leader in outsourced services for building business-to-business field sales teams and field engagement teams for Fortune 500 companies. Sales Partnerships has been providing outsourced sales solutions since 1997, and is one of the most highly respected sales outsourcing firms in the market.

According to Fred Kessler, CEO of Sales Partnerships, “The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service has grown to be the premier honor for sales professionals worldwide, and it’s proven to be an outstanding platform on which Sales Partnerships can interact with sales leaders in a wide variety of industries. We’re delighted to sponsor the awards again in 2017.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service feature more than 135 sales awards, customer service awards, business development awards, new product awards and solution provider awards categories. Entrants may submit any number of nominations to any number of categories, which include:



Sales Individual categories such as Senior Sales Executive of the Year and Sales Representative of the Year

Sales Team categories like Global Sales Team of the Year and Online Sales Team of the Year

Sales Achievement categories such as Sales Turnaround of the Year and Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year

Sales Distinction categories in 13 industry groupings

Customer Service and Contact Center Individual categories such as Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year and Customer Service Leader of the Year

Customer Service and Contact Center Team categories like Contact Center of the Year and Back Office Customer Service Team of the Year

Customer Service and Contact Center Achievement categories such as e-Commerce Customer Service Award and Award for Innovation in Customer Service

Customer Service Department categories in 11 industry groupings

Customer Service Success categories in five industry groupings, to recognize the customer service-related achievements of organizations without a formal customer service function

New Product and Service categories like Best New Business Intelligence Solution and Best New Marketing Solution

Solution Provider categories such as Sales Consulting Practice of the Year and Incentive, Rewards or Recognition Provider of the Year

Business Development categories such as Business Development Professional of the Year and Business Development Achievement of the Year

The 2017 program offers new categories for new products and services and solution providers. New categories for new products and services include Customer Service or Sales Book of the Year, Customer Service Training Product of the Year and Sales Training Product of the Year. The new solution provider category for 2017 is Leadership or Management Training Practice of the Year.

The 2017 competition will be judged by more than 200 professionals around the world.

Stevie Winners in the 2016 edition of the awards included Adobe Systems, Cars.com, Comcast, CubeSmart, Delta Air Lines, DP DHL, Etiya, eZCom Software, FedEx, HubSpot, IBM, ISN Software UK Ltd., Kohl’s Department Stores, Office Depot, Ooyala, SAVO, ServiceMax, ShopKeep POS, Sirius Decisions, SugarCRM, VIZIO, Inc. and Vodafone Turkey, among others. The full-text of Gold Stevie-winning nominations are available on the website.

The 2017 entry kit and a complete history of the awards program are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Sales Partnerships, Inc.

Sales Partnerships, Inc. was founded in 1997 with the mission to combine best practices in sales recruitment, training, management, quality assurance, and selling technologies into a complete services platform that consistently delivers exceptional results for our clients. Sales Partnerships has been recognized and awarded multiple times as the best sales outsourcing firm in North America, for innovation in the fields of applied sales technology, best service offerings, one of the best places to work, and for the individual accomplishments of its sales professionals and key leadership team members. Visit http:// http://www.salespartnerships.com

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.