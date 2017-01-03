Xulon Press Announces New Book Offering Women Hope

In Jeannie Opdyke Smith’s new book Thirst - Confessions of a Desert Wanderer ($19.49, paperback, 9781498479370; e-book, $9.99, 9781498479387) readers will meet a modern day woman "Jenny" who is like all of us--she desires to find purpose and value in her life. She looks to relationships and men to complete her life and provide what she desperately wants; to be deeply loved and fulfilled. Her choices, motivated by various reasons, only serve to deliver an avalanche of emptiness and pain, as each failed marriage leaves her more dry and empty. Stripped of any self-value and worth, she begins to retreat into a life of isolation and regret until only an empty bitter shell remains. However, the reader can see how God pursues us, even when we feel worthless and valueless. This story amplifies the understanding that no one is too lost, too low or not important enough to receive restoration, redemption and the refreshment of what a relationship with Christ can bring.

Smith says, “In a world full of confusion, where lines are blurry at best; women can easily get caught up in the never- ending cycle that "something better" is just around the corner. We look for purpose and value in our relationships, careers, and friendships. We fill the emptiness in our lives with materialism, fitness, social media, food, drugs and a long list of other things. Women today are overwhelmed with the pressure to "be everything" and "Do it all" and our lives are spent on a never-ending hunt for contentment and fulfillment.”

Jeannie Smith resides in Washington State with her husband Gary. She is the mother of two sons, a grandmother of three awesome grandkids, and a surrogate mother to a dozen or more incredible young people. Jeannie is an active public speaker who travels throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Thirst - Confessions of a Desert Wanderer through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: Jeannie Opdyke Smith

Email: hillsidegirl(at)gmail(dot)com