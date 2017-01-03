Allyson Goldscher Named 2017 Maryland Rising Star

Baltimore attorney, Allyson Goldscher, has been named a 2017 Maryland Rising Star by SuperLawyers® magazine. This is the fifth consecutive year that Ms. Goldscher has been recognized as a Maryland Rising Star by SuperLawyers® magazine, having been named a Rising Star in family law since 2013.

Super Lawyers’ selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. The Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of Maryland Lawyers who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement and are under the age of 40 or practicing law for less than 10 years. The 2017 Maryland SuperLawyers® Rising Stars List is published in the January 2017 issue of Baltimore Magazine.

Ms. Goldscher is a skilled negotiator and experienced trial attorney committed to helping her clients through a highly emotive and difficult process. She takes the time to get to know the most important goals of each client to craft personalized legal strategies to obtain the most favorable outcome. Clients have described Allyson Goldscher as “responsive, efficient, and showing great care."

For more information on this distinction or, to learn more about The Law Offices of Allyson B. Goldscher, LLC and Ms. Goldscher's practice in family law- which includes divorce, custody, child custody and adoption--visit her website at http://www.baltimorefamilylawyers.net or call her Stevenson, Maryland offices at 410-602-9522.