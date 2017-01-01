Exoskeleton Technology News Announces Launch of New Website

Exoskeleton Technology News is proud to announce the launch of a new website and domain. The new website provides comprehensive news, information, and analysis of the growing robotic exoskeleton technology industry. This industry is destined to grow significantly in the next several years as these devices deliver truly life-changing benefits. Exoskeleton Technology News serves to document these fascinating developments as they occur.

The Exoskeleton Technology News website is currently live and operational, and is located on the web at http://exoskeleton.news

In the coming weeks and months, the site will begin featuring various unique articles and analysis of the exoskeleton industry, including coverage of medical, industrial, and military applications. The site will also feature an in-depth analysis of market and investment trends.

Exoskeleton Technology News employs a well-qualified analysis team with substantial applied industry experience in the fields of electrical engineering, industrial motion control systems, healthcare, and business.