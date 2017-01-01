Oomi Home Kit To be selected again as an honoree, along with some of the most innovative consumer technologies, is a wonderful testament to our efforts and we can’t wait to finally share Oomi with everyone

For the second year in a row Oomi, the smart home system from Fantem Inc., has been named a CES Innovation Award Honoree. Products entered in this prestigious competition are judged by a preeminent panel of industrial designers, independent engineers, and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronic products.

Oomi’s patent pending Tap-and-Touch™ technology sets Oomi apart from other systems by allowing for effortless setup. Oomi incorporates NFC technology (the same tech behind Apple and Android Pay), so adding any of the more than fourteen Oomi accessories to the system is as simple as a hand shake.

At the core of the system is Oomi Cube, a hub with unrivaled functionality, and Oomi Touch, the dedicated home controller equipped with both a 7” touch screen and tactile controls. Oomi Cube detects temperature, humidity, and light so users can use it to track the internal conditions of their home while it keeps watch with its integrated camera. It also functions as an IR remote control so it can send a signal to a TV or other compatible devices. With Oomi, users will be able to control, monitor and automate their homes with ease.

“When we embarked on this journey to create Oomi we were driven by the notion that the smart home wasn’t smart unless it was made for everyone,” said Colin Marshall, Vice President at Fantem. “We knew that status quo wasn’t going to move the needle; we would have to do something completely different. To be selected again as an honoree, along with some of the most innovative consumer technologies, is a wonderful testament to our efforts and we can’t wait to finally share Oomi with everyone.”

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, the producer of CES 2017, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting edge tech products and services coming to market. Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace and unique/novel features present.

At CES, Fantem’s Oomi will be on exhibition in the Smart Home Marketplace located in Sands Exposition. CES will run from January 5th-8th, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oomi is currently shipping to the backers of its record breaking Indiegogo campaign and will begin taking preorders in February with delivery late Spring 2017. The Oomi Home Kit, which includes Oomi Cube, Oomi Touch, Oomi Infinity Dock, 2 Oomi Bulbs, and an Oomi Plug will list for $599.