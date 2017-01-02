"The Atheist Delusion," a documentary featuring TV evangelist and author Ray Comfort, has received a surprise nomination at the Raw Science Film Festival. The film features Comfort questioning various Atheists on their beliefs while attempting with varying degrees of success to convince them of the existence of God. Comfort uses passages of the Bible that made declarations about the Universe that were scientifically proven to be true thousands of years later.

The festival "honors films on science and technology worldwide" and features a panel of over 20 judges including an Oscar winner, an explorer with the National Geographic Society, an MIT Board of Governors member, a professor, a neurologist, and other distinguished jurists.

“We are so honored to have this film officially recognized by such an important film festival,” stated Comfort. “To be recognized for our scientific approach and proofs of what is normally dismissed as simple religion is humbling. In the argument of religion versus science, we hope to show people that it’s not either/or, but that science supports the existence of the Creator, and our creator is the very author of science.”

For information on the Raw Science Film Festival please visit: http://www.rawscience.tv/raw-science-film-festival.

The Atheist Delusion may be viewed online at http://www.atheistmovie.com.

