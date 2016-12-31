Financial Jobs Drop Slightly in November, Report Says

The number of new job postings on FinancialJobsWeb.com remains fairly constant with little volatility despite the range in employment gains of the past few months.

The financial industry gained 6,000 jobs in November, a drop of 33 percent from October’s gain of 9,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, December 2, 2016.

“Employment gains within the financial industry have wavered over the past few months,” said Jay Rollins, owner of FinancialJobsWeb.com, a leading career site specializing in financial job postings. “While last month’s gains dropped compared to the previous month, November’s gains were up 200 percent from 2,000 in September. If we look back to last year, the financial industry gained 18,000 jobs in November 2015.”

“The number of new job postings on FinancialJobsWeb.com remains fairly constant with little volatility despite the range in employment gains of the past few months,” said Rollins. “We’re seeing a large number of job postings in financial advising and cyber security.”

The BLS report revealed that credit intermediation and real estate had the highest employment gains for the month of November, adding 4,900 and 4,200 jobs, respectively. Insurance carriers and rental and leasing services both lost 1,300 jobs.

The financial activities supersector now sits at 8,335, 000 employed persons with an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.

