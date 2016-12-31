The view of Whitetail's slopes from Solistice, the resort's new, full-service restaurant, guarantees a special meal. On the second level, Solstice is a full-service restaurant overlooking the slopes with a close-up view of skiers on the mountain.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau highlights the opening of Whitetail Ski Resort in Mercersburg PA. New for the season is the 31,000-sq. ft. dining expansion in the Base Lodge. The expansion includes Daybreak Café for warm beverages and baked treats, The Marketplace for burgers, salads, and deli sandwiches, plus a new brick-oven pizzeria, Mountain Hearth Pizzeria. In addition to a variety of pizza, stromboli, and calzones, Mountain Hearth Pizzeria offers lasagna, manicotti and a variety of pasta dishes. On the second level, Solstice is a full-service restaurant overlooking the slopes with a close-up view of skiers on the mountain.

For Whitetail’s annual New Years Eve party, on December 31, Solstice is offering a special menu, including entrees of lobster tail, stuffed pork chops, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, crab cake, and vegetable napoleon. Outdoors the celebration includes a bonfire at 9 PM and music by the DC-area Retrospect Band. At midnight, the Tuscarora mountainside lights up with a fantastic fireworks display. Skiing and tubing go until 1 AM.

Whitetail Resort is a year-round destination, offering Summer Adventure Kid’s Camps, golfing on the Whitetail Course, and fly fishing at the Dusty Wissmath’s Fly Fishing School and Guide Service. Whitetail Resort opened for skiing on Two Top Mountain of the Tuscarora Mountain chain in 1991. Whitetail Resort is a subsidiary of Snow Time Inc. and the sister resort of Liberty Mountain Resort and Roundtop Mountain Resort.

A visit to Whitetail Resort is just one of many ways to explore Franklin County PA. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive to Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Discover more... plan a visit soon at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or by contacting 866.646.8060.