November Employment Up 25 Percent Over October

Total nonfarm payroll employment for the month of November reached 178,000 jobs, a 25 percent increase over October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, December 2, 2016.

“Employment gains for the month of November were most notable in the professional and business services, health care, and leisure and hospitality sectors,” said Jay Rollins, owner of JobsWeb.com, a leading employment website. “Many other sectors also experienced gains last month, however, the growth compared to the month prior was minimal.”

Employment in the professional and business services sector increased by 68,000 jobs in November with the majority of job gains occurring in administrative support services (+36,000). Health care employment increased by 28,000 jobs, with 22,000 jobs occurring within ambulatory services. Leisure and hospitality gained 29,000 jobs. Employment in other major industries, including mining, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities, and government changed little over the month.

“November was a great month for those working in logistics,” said Rollins. “While the BLS only reported a gain of 5,700 jobs for the month, the JobsWeb.com job board routinely saw an upturn in the number of logistics job postings each week, making it the most-recruited sector for the month.”

In November, the unemployment rate dropped by 0.3 percent to 4.6 percent while the number of unemployed persons declined by 387,000 to 7.4 million.

