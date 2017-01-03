Renowned Miami Aesthetic Dermatology Clinic Undergoes Fresh Remodel

Dr. Mariano Busso, a leading aesthetic dermatologist in Miami, has recently reopened his doors after an extensive office renovation. Dr. Busso’s Coconut Grove clinic is recognized for providing the ultimate patient experience from consultation to follow-up appointment, and can now add a fresh atmosphere to an existing list of client endorsements. The stunning interior revamp was completed in September of this year. Patients continue to remark on the new peaceful, sleek ambiance.

Patient lounges and treatment rooms were repainted and refurnished with calming color schemes and clean, modern lines. The team strives to provide a tranquil atmosphere for patients to learn and experience a variety of skin and body boosting services. The new and improved space complements the high quality of service and cutting-edge procedures offered.

Dr. Busso’s dermatology center offers nonsurgical skin treatments to counteract common aesthetic issues. Patients in the South Florida area can turn to Dr. Busso for dermal fillers such as Juvéderm, fat reduction, skin tightening, aesthetic procedures, skin cancer screening, laser and light therapies, volume replacement and hair removal. In addition, the clinic provides select skin enhancing product lines from leading brands, including Obagi® Skin Care, Latisse®, ZO Skin Health, NeoCutis and Blue Lizard Sunscreen.

As a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and Fellow of the American Academy for Mohs Surgery, Dr. Busso holds an accomplished and proficient background in all things skin care. His private practice intersects skin health and aesthetic improvement, guiding patients with understanding and education along the way.

Dr. Busso received his medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine in Argentina. After receiving his degree, Dr. Busso underwent multiple intensive post-graduate training programs in Internal Medicine, Dermatology and General Surgery within the U.S. and abroad. In 1994, he opened his private practice in aesthetic dermatology, where he fuses innovative noninvasive procedures with established ethics and values. As a renowned physician in fillers and Botox techniques, Dr. Busso has trained numerous medical professionals across the globe.

Keeping patient satisfaction and comfort a pillar of his practice allows Dr. Busso to be a commended professional within the Miami medical community and beyond. Dr. Busso is fluent in both English and Spanish. The clinic strives to create an inclusive and encouraging environment for patients of all backgrounds.

To schedule a consultation with Dr. Busso, call 305-857-0144. In addition, please visit Dr. Busso's website and dermatology blog to learn more on his innovative services and team mission.