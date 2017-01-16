Elle Jacobs TAVI Senior Executive You need to be ready for anything and sometimes that means doing a balancing act...

Turki Almadhi Ventures Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its new virtual incubator program for 2017. This program will accept 2-5 startups each quarter and will run for approximately 12 weeks with an intensive program that delivers achievements and progress. Turki Almadhi Ventures Inc. decided to develop this type of virtual incubator program for 2017, after seeing some of the startups at the various summits throughout the 2016 year.

"A lot of people have fantastic ideas, but they are just not quite there for whatever reason, and it's a shame because it could be the next big thing," said Mr. Almadhi. Elle Jacobs, Turki Almadhi Ventures Inc. senior executive, sees first hand what is missing from these startups to really make an impact. "You can instantly tell who is really in it and who is just dabbling with an idea. I am usually the first contact that a startup has, and the one that makes the initial decision to move forward or not. You need to be ready - for anything, and sometimes that means doing a balancing act."

TAVI hopes to create a program that primarily acts as a mentorship program with access to networks, consultants in a wide spectrum of industries, tools, supplies, and of course funding. The selected startups will have weekly meetings with Mr. Almadhi, to gain knowledge, ask questions, present updates - seek advice, as well as the possibility of being sponsored for one of the WEBSUMMIT conferences.

The application process is detailed on the website at http://www.turkialmadhi.com/incubator for more information and contacts. Alternatively you can email directly to incubator(at)turkialmadhi(dot)com.

The Turki Almadhi Ventures Inc. fund is a privately funded corporation established in 2003 and that is based out of New York City. For media and press inquiries please contact Elle Jacobs directly at +1 646 783 0161 or through email at hello(at)turkialmadhi(dot)com. Please visit the website at http://www.turkialmadhi.com