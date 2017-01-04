symplr Launches Healthcare Provider Management Roadshow in Houston

The event provides customers, partners, and those interested in learning more about the platform with a unique opportunity to sit amongst their peers to learn about and discuss industry trends and symplr’s Cactus provider management platform.

symplr®, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) based healthcare compliance and credentialing solutions, today announced that the “Cactus from symplr: 2017 Roadshow and User-Group Meeting” will kick off in Houston, January 9-10, 2017.

This is part of a five-city, two-day educational event where the symplr product team will reveal the company’s product roadmap, discuss industry trends affecting healthcare credentialing, host regional user-group networking opportunities, and conduct hands-on product training. Click here to learn more and register to attend.

“We’re kicking off the Roadshow in Houston, symplr’s corporate headquarters and a prominent healthcare hub,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO of symplr. “The event provides customers, partners, and those interested in learning more about the platform with a unique opportunity to sit amongst their peers to learn about and discuss industry trends and symplr’s Cactus provider management platform. Both the session information and the time spent with others facing similar challenges is invaluable as attendees head back to the day-to-day work of ensuring a safe environment for patients and providers alike.”

The Roadshow continues to four additional cities throughout 2017:



Los Angeles, California – February 21-22

Atlanta, Georgia – March 6-7

New York City, New York – May 8-9

Cincinnati, Ohio – June 22-23

For the detailed agenda and to register for the Roadshow event near you, visit http://www.symplr.com/cactus-from-symplr-2017-roadshow

About symplr

Founded in 2006, symplr is an industry leader in compliance and credentialing Software as a Service solutions that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk and ensure compliance. symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare compliance and credentialing simpler for all constituents of the healthcare community. For more information or to contact symplr, visit http://www.symplr.com/ or (866) 373-9725.