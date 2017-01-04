Attorney Daniel Gigiano Child Support Whitepaper In determining whether spousal support is reasonable and in determining the amount and terms of payment of spousal support, each party shall be considered to have contributed equally to the production of income.

The Ohio spousal support laws provide a number of factors for calculating spousal support payment amounts. Details of these factors are discussed in the white paper by Attorney Daniel Gigiano, which include:



The parties’ actual incomes or historical incomes.

Ages, and physical, mental and emotional conditions of the parties.

The length of the marriage.

The standard of living of the parties during the marriage.

The tax consequences of spousal support for each of the parties.

The white paper also discusses how courts will assume certain income levels for purposes of calculating spousal support. People cannot just quit their jobs and claim that they make less; the courts will often use the higher income the person used to make.

IRS definitions of spousal support are also discussed in the white paper. Usually, spousal support is taxable to the recipient and deductible to the person paying the support. However, some spousal support payments look like property divisions or some other creative way of moving money. This is where it is important to go back to the definition of spousal support and IRS regulations.

The white paper by Attorney Daniel Gigiano also discusses how spousal support ends. While the divorce decree may simply list a termination date which controls many circumstances, factors listed in Ohio law may cause it to end sooner. One common way spousal support ends is when the recipient gets remarried.

About Attorney Daniel Gigiano

Daniel F. Gigiano, Esq. graduated from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and has practiced law since 1993. Attorney Gigiano is the owner of Daniel F. Gigiano Co., L.P.A. located in downtown Wadsworth, Medina County, Ohio.

Attorney Gigiano practices law in the following areas: OVI/DUI, Bankruptcy. Business Law

Civil Litigation, Collections, Criminal Defense, Divorce & Family Law, Estate Planning, Foreclosure Defense, Personal Injury, Probate, and Real Estate.