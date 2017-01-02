National Large Park of the Year Awarded to Lake George RV Park

Lake George RV Park receives 2016-17 ARVC National Large Park of the Year Award As a business dedicated to the precious time people take off work to have a vacation, it is critical that we don’t just meet, but actually exceed people’s hopes.

Lake George RV Park has been recognized as the Best Large Park of 2016 in the United States by the governing association of the RV Park and Campground Industry, the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC). The ARVC recognizes small, medium, large, and mega parks with their Park of the Year Awards. The awards, which were presented November 10th in Fort Worth, Texas, highlight the RV parks and campgrounds, within each category; judging is based on consistent exceptional guest experiences as a result of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service, and industry involvement.

The Lake George RV Park, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016, has a long history of growing to meet consumer demands and expectations, all the while preserving the feel of an Adirondack oasis. “As a business dedicated to the precious time people take off work to have a vacation, it is critical that we don’t just meet, but actually exceed people’s hopes. Bring your dogs, see a show, go to the lake, toast marshmallows, and enjoy the Wi-Fi,” explains Dave King, Lake George RV Park President/CEO. “The truth is that there are intangibles that also add to guest satisfaction, from knowing that not only do we offer recycling, but that we donate the money from that to the Double H Ranch, which is an organization that grants children with life threatening illnesses the opportunity to experience camping without limits. People have endless options, keeping LGRV and this region as their top pick is my number one focus.”

The Wild Center of Tupper Lake and the I Love New York Tourism Department conducted a study related to millennial travel to the Adirondacks. Studies show that Boomers and Millennials are the largest generations, both very interested in travel. The endorsement from ARVC and enhancements like the recently approved design for an expanded resort aquatic area, will be instrumental to bringing new generations of travelers to LGRV. Dave King is anxious to announce the details early this year on plans for construction and an anticipated completion date of summer of 2018.

About Lake George RV Park

The Lake George RV Park is an award-winning RV camping resort located in Lake George, NY. The 120+ acre resort offers 400 RV campsites and fully equipped vacation rentals in addition to 30 and 50 amp hookups, water, sanitary, cable TV, Wi-Fi at each campsite, and an extensive list of on-site amenities.

RV and camping reservations can be made either by phone, at 518-792-3775, or online at http://www.lakegeorgervpark.com.