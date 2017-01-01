Twin girls Miracle and Testimony Ayeni recovering at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital while receiving rehabilitation therapy so they can soon be reunited with their family in Nigeria.

Mizuho OSI, manufacturer of specialty surgical tables, pressure management solutions, and table-specific patient care kits, recently fulfilled an urgent and unusual request from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Jessica Bardwell, Clinical Business Manager for the hospital, needed another Insite specialty surgery table for a complex high-risk surgery to separate conjoined infant twin girls. The hospital already owned a Mizuho OSI Insite table and needed a second one with the same superior imaging capabilities and excellent surgical access to give the surgeons optimal access to the patient’s surgical site. The hospital owns many surgical tables from other suppliers but determined that the Insite was the best choice for matching the tables end to end and pulling them apart after the surgery without having to move the twins.

In early November, a team of expert pediatric surgeons and specialists from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital performed an 18-hour surgery to separate the conjoined twin girls who were fused together at the lower body. The life-saving surgery consisted of over 20 expert pediatric surgeons and specialists. With the 55” (140 cm) of unobstructed imaging the Insite offers, the doctors were able to identify the intricacies of the life-threatening condition known as ischiopagus. This table is dedicated to giving surgeons better imaging access to their patients during many complex and complicated procedures. The Insite is equipped with a radiolucent, cantilevered frame and customizable positioning pads and components making it the choice of many surgical experts from various fields.

Miracle and Testimony Ayeni were born over a year ago in Enugu State, Nigeria. With the help of the Nigerian-based Linking Hands Foundation (LHF), the twins were referred to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. LHF is an inter-denominational organization that focuses on children’s education, health, and values. “The successful operation of the twins was a proud moment for Mizuho OSI,” said Greg Neukirch, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our specialty operating tables make it possible for patients to have shorter hospital stays, improved outcomes, and faster recovery. Everyone at Mizuho OSI was excited that our surgical table played a role in helping ensure a successful operation and that the twin girls would have the best possible outcome for healthy lives,” Neukirch stated.

Today the twins are receiving rehabilitation therapy and will soon be reunited with their family in Nigeria.

