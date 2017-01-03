I am pleased to have this recognition by my peers. Our entire office works very hard for each and every client we serve, so to be recognized by our peers for our efforts is truly rewarding

It’s What We Do (http://www.ItsWhatWeDo.com) is pleased to announce the selection by Susquehanna Style Magazine of Partner Jeffrey A. Mills, Esquire, as the Best of Lancaster Worker’s Compensation Lawyer. The annual Susquehanna Style Magazine Best of Lancaster Edition is published every December and includes the Select Lawyers of Lancaster 2016.

The Susquehanna Valley’s 2016 Select Lawyers of Lancaster names Jeffery A. Mills as the region’s top Worker’s Compensation Lawyer. The annual selection begins with peer nominations derived from a peer survey based on each attorney’s loyalty to their clients, client confidentiality, and positive outcomes. The selection is never based on advertising or payment for inclusion so there is never a conflict of interest, but only the purpose to help clients find the best attorneys available.

Jeffrey A. Mills was nominated by his peers as one of the region’s most trusted Worker’s Compensation Attorneys, and then chosen by the Select Lawyer team for inclusion in the Susquehanna Select Professionals Guides® after a stringent review of his training, experience, and expertise in his field. Mills is a partner in the Law Firm of Nikolaus & Hohenadel, LLP, (http://www.N-HLAW.com) where he chairs the Litigation Department and serves as expert legal counsel specializing in Worker’s Compensation Litigation. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Lancaster Bar Association and Foundation, and one of only three claimant attorneys in Lancaster County Certified as a Specialist in the Practice of Workers’ Compensation Law by the Pennsylvania Bar Association Section on Workers’ Compensation Law.

“I am pleased to have this recognition by my peers. Our entire office works very hard for each and every client we serve, so to be recognized by our peers for our efforts is truly rewarding”, Jeffrey A. Mills

.

Always acting as an advocate for injured workers in Central Pennsylvania, Jeffrey A. Mills, Esquire promises to evaluate each case and work to get each client the greatest wage and medical benefits the law provides.

If you find you or a loved one require expert legal counsel, call on Jeffrey Mills, Susquehanna Style’s Best of Lancaster Worker’s Compensation Lawyer 2016, or any member of the expert team at Nikolaus & Hohenadel, LLP, (ItsWhatWeDo.com) and find the knowledge, compassion, and guidance needed for your case.

Bio: Nikolaus & Hohenadel, LLP, began in 1972 as a partnership between Donald Nikolaus and Jack Hohenadel. Since that time the firm has grown into a full service general practice Lancaster law firm serving clients throughout central Pennsylvania including Lancaster, Columbia, Quarryville, Strasburg, and more. Staying true to the original Nikolaus & Hohenadel mission, the professional team of attorneys promises to deliver premium quality legal services to each and every client.