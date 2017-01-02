Sonic Boom Everything-Proof Speaker Brings the Bass

(CES Booth #16029) ​​Altec Lansing,​ innovator in sound, knows how to keep the music alive and well and is debuting at 2017 CES​® the next generation of its Everything-Proof line of Bluetooth speakers. New stars in the durable lineup include the mega-party ​Sonic Boom speaker, the bass-blasting ​LifeJacket XL speaker, the ultra-mini ​Baby Boom speaker, and more. These latest offerings, and more, will be available for preview at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 5-8, 2017, at the Central Hall, Booth #16029.

All members of the Everything-Proof speaker line can handle whatever life, or the party, throws at them, with an Ingress Protection (IP) 67 rating certifying they’re waterproof, shockproof, and snowproof. In addition to withstanding the elements, the speakers boast powerful Bluetooth sound and a long life with a lithium ion battery.

New to the brand this year, most Everything-Proof speakers will feature Altec Lansing’s new “​House Party mode​,” which allows these speakers to connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth through the new Altec Lansing “Playlist App” (available via iTunes for Apple and Android). This new app will allow users to access playlists from apps like Spotify, and then pair with up to 50 speakers at once for true party mode! Try it out with ​the ​Jacket H20 2s​, ​Mini Life Jacket 3s​, ​Life Jacket 3s​, L​ ife Jacket XL​, ​Sonic Boom​, and more!

Altec Lansing is excited to debut the newest speakers to the Everything-Proof family:

Super LifeJacket (MSRP $299.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)



This monster speaker is back and better than ever with House Party Mode pairing for an even bigger sound

Omni-directional, dual 2” neodymium woofers, dual 1.2” tweeters, dual 2.5” subwoofers and dual 3” passive radiators

100-ft wireless range, 50-hour battery life, plus dual smartphone chargers

IP68 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats

Sonic Boom (MSRP $249.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)



This powerhouse party speaker is Altec Lansing’s biggest Everything-Proof speaker ever, with truly amazing sound - only beat by pairing with other Altec Lansing speakers

8in sub-woofer x 1”, 3in tweeter x1”

Boasts a 100-ft wireless range and 50 hours of battery life - with three built-in phone chargers, car charger and outlets; Available in Black

IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats

Life Jacket XL (MSRP $199.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)



The latest in the Jacket family, this speaker has mega sound that can pair with up to 50 speakers in House Party Mode

2” x 2 woofer, 1.25” x 2 tweeter

With a 100-ft wireless range and 40 hours of battery life, it can also charge your smartphone

IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats

Life Jacket 3s (MSRP $149.99; Q2-Q3 2017)



This speaker delivers powerful sound in a fun, rugged chassis that can handle anything thrown at it

Dual 2” neodymium drivers and one 3” x 1.5” passive radiator

Comes with a 100-ft wireless range and 30-hour battery life, along with a smartphone charger

IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats

Mini Life Jacket 3s (MSRP $99.99; Q2-Q3 2017)



This fun, rugged speaker can fill up any space with sound, all in a compact chassis; it also pairs with up to 50 speakers and two devices

Dual 1.5” neodymium drivers and one 2.25” x 1.3” passive radiator

Has a 100-ft wireless range and 16-hour battery life -- and it can charge a smartphone

IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats

Jacket H2O 3s (MSRP $69.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)



This sleek speaker is perfect for the poolside, with a radiator to boost the bass, and it pairs with up to 50 speakers

Dual 1.5” neodymium drivers and one 1.25” x 2” passive radiator

Has a 100-ft wireless range and a ten-hour battery life

IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats

Mini H2O 3 (MSRP $39.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)



This stylish, light-weight speaker is the perfect touch for any audiophile on the move! With an included carabiner, this high-powered speaker makes taking tunes with you easy

Dual 1.5” neodymium drivers

Packs a large 33-ft wireless range and a battery that lasts six hours

IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats

Baby Boom (MSRP $39.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)



This super rugged, compact speaker has a hefty carabiner for sound that can withstand anything, anywhere

Dual 1.5” neodymium drivers

Complete with a far-reaching 33-ft wireless range and a six-hour battery life

IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats

For more information, check out Altec Lansing at 2017 CES Las Vegas at booth #16029 in the Central Hall

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile’s expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing.

http://www.alteclansing.com

