(CES Booth #16029) Altec Lansing, innovator in sound, knows how to keep the music alive and well and is debuting at 2017 CES® the next generation of its Everything-Proof line of Bluetooth speakers. New stars in the durable lineup include the mega-party Sonic Boom speaker, the bass-blasting LifeJacket XL speaker, the ultra-mini Baby Boom speaker, and more. These latest offerings, and more, will be available for preview at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 5-8, 2017, at the Central Hall, Booth #16029.
All members of the Everything-Proof speaker line can handle whatever life, or the party, throws at them, with an Ingress Protection (IP) 67 rating certifying they’re waterproof, shockproof, and snowproof. In addition to withstanding the elements, the speakers boast powerful Bluetooth sound and a long life with a lithium ion battery.
New to the brand this year, most Everything-Proof speakers will feature Altec Lansing’s new “House Party mode,” which allows these speakers to connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth through the new Altec Lansing “Playlist App” (available via iTunes for Apple and Android). This new app will allow users to access playlists from apps like Spotify, and then pair with up to 50 speakers at once for true party mode! Try it out with the Jacket H20 2s, Mini Life Jacket 3s, Life Jacket 3s, L ife Jacket XL, Sonic Boom, and more!
Altec Lansing is excited to debut the newest speakers to the Everything-Proof family:
Super LifeJacket (MSRP $299.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)
- This monster speaker is back and better than ever with House Party Mode pairing for an even bigger sound
- Omni-directional, dual 2” neodymium woofers, dual 1.2” tweeters, dual 2.5” subwoofers and dual 3” passive radiators
- 100-ft wireless range, 50-hour battery life, plus dual smartphone chargers
- IP68 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats
Sonic Boom (MSRP $249.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)
- This powerhouse party speaker is Altec Lansing’s biggest Everything-Proof speaker ever, with truly amazing sound - only beat by pairing with other Altec Lansing speakers
- 8in sub-woofer x 1”, 3in tweeter x1”
- Boasts a 100-ft wireless range and 50 hours of battery life - with three built-in phone chargers, car charger and outlets; Available in Black
- IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats
Life Jacket XL (MSRP $199.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)
- The latest in the Jacket family, this speaker has mega sound that can pair with up to 50 speakers in House Party Mode
- 2” x 2 woofer, 1.25” x 2 tweeter
- With a 100-ft wireless range and 40 hours of battery life, it can also charge your smartphone
- IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats
Life Jacket 3s (MSRP $149.99; Q2-Q3 2017)
- This speaker delivers powerful sound in a fun, rugged chassis that can handle anything thrown at it
- Dual 2” neodymium drivers and one 3” x 1.5” passive radiator
- Comes with a 100-ft wireless range and 30-hour battery life, along with a smartphone charger
- IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats
Mini Life Jacket 3s (MSRP $99.99; Q2-Q3 2017)
- This fun, rugged speaker can fill up any space with sound, all in a compact chassis; it also pairs with up to 50 speakers and two devices
- Dual 1.5” neodymium drivers and one 2.25” x 1.3” passive radiator
- Has a 100-ft wireless range and 16-hour battery life -- and it can charge a smartphone
- IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats
Jacket H2O 3s (MSRP $69.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)
- This sleek speaker is perfect for the poolside, with a radiator to boost the bass, and it pairs with up to 50 speakers
- Dual 1.5” neodymium drivers and one 1.25” x 2” passive radiator
- Has a 100-ft wireless range and a ten-hour battery life
- IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats
Mini H2O 3 (MSRP $39.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)
- This stylish, light-weight speaker is the perfect touch for any audiophile on the move! With an included carabiner, this high-powered speaker makes taking tunes with you easy
- Dual 1.5” neodymium drivers
- Packs a large 33-ft wireless range and a battery that lasts six hours
- IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats
Baby Boom (MSRP $39.99; Available Q2-Q3 2017)
- This super rugged, compact speaker has a hefty carabiner for sound that can withstand anything, anywhere
- Dual 1.5” neodymium drivers
- Complete with a far-reaching 33-ft wireless range and a six-hour battery life
- IP67 rated waterproof, shockproof, snowproof, everything-proof - and it floats
