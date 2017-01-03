I look forward to working with Sarah in this newly created role to help us expand the influence and reach of iWorkGlobal at an even more rapid pace.” - Jeff Phelps, CEO, iWorkGlobal

iWorkGlobal, an enterprising industry leader in global employment services, today announced the addition of Sarah Lovelace-Strahl to the company’s sales team. One of several notable recent new hires helping iWorkGlobal capitalize on world-class industry talent, Lovelace-Strahl joins the company’s team to further elevate sales efforts in the domestic and global marketplace and accelerate its already exponential growth.

“Sarah’s extremely innovative sales approach has allowed her to rapidly develop deep networks of industry contacts,” said Jeff Phelps, chief executive officer of iWorkGlobal. “This ambitious, agile approach compliments the efforts of the existing iWorkGlobal team as we prioritize innovation and development of new solutions and industry-leading technology. I look forward to working with Sarah in this newly created role to help us expand the influence and reach of iWorkGlobal at an even more rapid pace.”

Lovelace-Strahl comes to iWorkGlobal most recently from a software company providing vendor management system solutions for contingent labor. Prior to this role, Lovelace-Strahl held positions in human capital management, gaining significant experience in sales for SaaS solutions, business intelligence and professional services. She also co-founded a management consulting firm where she helped human capital management technology companies launch new offerings, compete more effectively and optimize business performance.

“The opportunity iWorkGlobal has to lead the global workforce revolution is incredible, making this the perfect time to join the company,” said Lovelace-Strahl. “I look forward to helping grow iWorkGlobal’s reputation as an innovative industry leader in workforce management solutions.”

Sarah is one of several professionals recently welcomed to the iWorkGlobal team to continue the company’s pattern of award-winning rapid expansion. Recently named a Fastest Growing Company of the Year by the Golden Bridge Awards, iWorkGlobal has capitalized on increasing globalization and continued strong global economic markets to solidify and further its position at the forefront of the constantly evolving world of global employment.

About iWorkGlobal

