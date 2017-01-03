Altec Lansing's SmartStream Speaker

(CES Booth #16029) ​Altec Lansing,​ innovator in audio, announced today its first-ever SmartStream line of wireless speakers that give consumers the power to seamlessly surround their home with incredible sound. The sleek indoor speakers boast an impressive crystal-clear range, and with the ability to pair over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, users can enjoy their favorite music in any room of the house. These latest offerings and more will be previewed at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 5-8, 2017, at the Central Hall, Booth #16029.

The new speaker line features three ​SmartStream speakers compatible with apps and music services like Google Cast, Google Home, Spotify Connect, Internet radio, or Altec Lansing’s Playlist App. Each of the SmartStream speakers features unlimited, multi-room pairing over Wi-Fi, in addition to Bluetooth.

Additional product features include:

SmartStream (MSRP $99.99; Available Q2/Q3 2017)



The smallest in the Smart Home line, this speaker still packs a punch, with dual 2” drivers, 2x5W, 1ABR

Connects to Altec Lansing’s new “​House Party mode​,” which enables connection via Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth through the new ‘Playlist App’ (available on iTunes for Apple and Android). This new app will allow users to access playlists from apps like Spotify, and then pair up to 50 speakers at once

Onboard microphone with spoken caller ID and hands-free operation

100-ft wireless Bluetooth range and 16-hour battery life plus smartphone charger

IP67 everything-proof ​–​ waterproof, shockproof, snowproof!

SmartStream X (MSRP $199.99; Available Q2/Q3 2017)



The midrange speaker in the Smart Home line, the SmartStream X has incredible sound with 2.1, 2x10x10 drivers

4.2 Bluetooth makes it easier than ever to pair

Compatible with Google Home, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, and Internet radio

Onboard microphone with spoken caller ID and hands-free operation

100-ft Bluetooth wireless range, 16-hour battery with smartphone charger

IPX4 rated waterproof

SmartStream XL (MSRP $299.99; Available Q2/Q3 2017)



The largest in the Smart Home line, this speaker boasts incredible sound, with dual 3” drivers and a 5” subwoofer

4.2 Bluetooth for flawless pairing

Compatible with Google Home, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, and Internet radio

Onboard microphone with spoken caller ID and hands-free operation

100-ft wireless Bluetooth range and 16-hour battery life with smartphone charger

IPX4 rated waterproof

For more information about amplifying sound in your everyday, check out Altec Lansing at 2017 CES Las Vegas, at booth #16029 in the Central Hall, or visit: http://www.AltecLansing.com​.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile’s expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com​ l​ ​@alteclansingofficial

For more information, please contact:

Resound Marketing for Altec Lansing

Vanessa Giacoppo and Elizabeth Lloyd vanessa(at)resoundmarketing.com​ / O: 609.279.0050 x108 / C: 609.577.2783 elizabeth(at)resoundmarketing.com​ / O: 609.279.0050 x115 / C: 214.336.1677