For the first time, consumers will have access to a military-grade industrial Syncro3D Printer in a desktop size, with a 12"x12"x12" print area. Until now, the patent-pending Syncro3D Printers have been exclusively available to the US Military in large size format.

This is the #1 Pick for the 3D Printer Market in 2017, ideal for small and medium sized businesses, Syncro3D S100 is the most powerful 3D printer of its type, and light industrial applications. With an impressive heavy duty welded aluminum frame and enclosed print area, as well as the ability to use open source filaments, giving the user ultimate performance for the money.

Industrial engineers are well familiar with the continuing issue in 3D printing: the balance of Cost vs Performance, with the only options available being either high-cost industrial grade machines or low-cost, low-quality (hobbyist) printers. We've found their solution.

Military and commercial engineers, designers, and architects continue to praise Syncro 3D Printers for its unique patent-pending Gear-Drive(TM), Control System and Leading Edge Software: this integrated System provides high-duty cycle, reliability, durabililty, precision, speed, accuracy, and repeatibility. Syncro3D has solved many of the issues facing the market today.

By mid-January you'll have the option to purchase the system, follow the Syncronetic Facebook page for more information: FB.com/Syncronetics.

ABOUT SYNCRONETICS

Syncronetics, Inc. was founded by a team of dedicated engineers and designers finding innovative ways to leverage technology to solve real-world problems. Syncronetics printers are designed and built in the USA and use American made parts.