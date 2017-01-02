HumidifierCylinders.com Merges with HVACBRAIN.com

HVAC BRAIN, Inc. (http://www.HVACBRAIN.com), retailer of HVAC/R equipment and replacement parts, has announced their subsidiary, HumidifierCylinders.com, has merged with the newly-redesigned HVACBRAIN.com to bring customers an enhanced user experience when purchasing replacement steam cylinders as well as a wide selection of HVAC/R products.

HumidifierCylinders.com was founded in 2010 offering Nortec steam cylinders and acquired by HVAC BRAIN, Inc in 2012. For the past six years, the business has operated as a leading online retailer providing replacement steam cylinders and components for commercial humidification systems by popular brands Nortec, Stulz, Trion, and Herrmidifier. The business has served a wide range of repeat customers, including government, hospitals, universities, and data centers.

"We are very excited that HumidifierCylinders.com is fully migrated with HVACBRAIN.com now," said Hiroshi Saito, a Co-Founder and CMO of HVAC BRAIN. "In the past 6 years, we have served a growing customer base of thousands through HumidifierCylinders.com. With HVAC BRAIN, we can now better serve those customers. Customers now have access to not only commercial humidifiers such as Nortec RH2 humidifier but also 60,000 other commercial HVAC & controls products from more than 100 brands."

To offer customers an improved online shopping experience, HVAC BRAIN underwent a total redesign in November 2016. HVAC BRAIN’s new intuitive design features simplified navigation and easy check-out.

Through the merger to HVACBRAIN.com, former HumidifierCylinders.com customers now have access to commercial HVAC, building automation, and controls products, manufactured by premier industry brands including Siemens, Belimo, Carrier, and Amtrol.

HVAC BRAIN, Inc. is a fast growing retailer of HVAC/R equipment and replacement parts. At HVACBRAIN.com, HVAC professionals and maintenance managers can find a wide variety of ‘hand-picked’ high quality HVAC products such as air conditioning units, actuators and valves, compressors, motors, and coils. With HVAC BRAIN’s tight vendor relationships, customers can choose and order products without worrying about the quality of products HVAC BRAIN offers.

Contact Info: HVAC BRAIN, Inc. 9545 Midwest Avenue, Unit A - Cleveland, Ohio 44125, 216-663-4822, info(at)hvacbrain.com.