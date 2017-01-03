Modjeski and Masters Names Michael Britt President

With the support and guidance of our Board of Directors and staff, I am confident and proud to lead us into a prosperous future

Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection, and rehabilitation of all bridge types, including long-span and movable structures, welcomed Michael F. Britt as company President on January 1, 2017.

As President, Britt is tasked with safeguarding long-term success, guiding complex infrastructure projects at both a managerial and technical level while establishing strategic partnerships for the firm. In his new role, Britt will continue to work closely with previous Modjeski and Masters President and current CEO Dr. Barney Martin, to implement the firm’s strategic plan for 2017 and beyond.

“I am excited and honored to face the challenges ahead as President of Modjeski and Masters,” said Britt. “Ours is not a legacy founded on one leader, but rather from the torch that has been passed down since our founding. With the support and guidance of our Board of Directors and staff, I am confident and proud to lead us into a prosperous future.”

Starting in the first quarter, Britt will begin to implement plans to expand the firms’ portfolio of new delivery and design-build projects and forge new relationships while staying true to its 123-year-old values of trust, innovation, and value.

For more information on Michael Britt, please visit: http://www.modjeski.com/careers/spotlight/detail.aspx?MFB

About Modjeski and Masters

Modjeski and Masters is one of the world’s leading bridge engineering firms, with a reputation for technical excellence and innovation that goes beyond current standards. Established more than 120 years ago, the firm is responsible for the design and maintenance of some of our nation’s most recognizable structures. Services include fixed and movable bridge design, inspection, and rehabilitation, and all facets of life-cycle maintenance, research, and code development. For more information, including in-depth videos of Modjeski and Masters at work, please visit http://www.modjeski.com.