NuCurrent Named 2016 IoT Breakthrough Award Winner

NuCurrent, the world leader of thin, high quality (Q) factor, printed wireless power transfer solutions, announces that the IoT Breakthrough Awards has named NuCurrent M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year. The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global IoT market today. Winners for each of the award program categories were announced January 3 as part of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success in a range of categories, including connected home and home automation, connected car, IoT security, wearables, industrial IoT, M2M, enterprise IoT and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations, which were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry, including media, analysts, journalists and technology executives. The judges represent a range of mid- to senior-level experienced professionals, with hands-on experience in IoT product management and development, engineering, sales and marketing and more. Other 2016 IoT Breakthrough Awards category winners include Cisco, Sonos, Ring, Verizon, August, Dell, HARMAN and iRobot.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized by the IoT Breakthrough Awards as the Embedded Hardware Company of the Year,” said Jacob Babcock, CEO, NuCurrent. “NuCurrent is enabling a whole new category of IoT devices, and with our capabilities, we ensure product designers have a real alternative to direct contact ‘plugging in’. With NuCurrent, recharging a battery or driving continuous power across a gap is not a problem. Our patented antennas impact the smallest footprint, provide the lowest heating and enable the fastest charging in the world. We’re making wireless power possible for mass adoption by consumers.”

NuCurrent was recently named a finalist for two 2016 ITA CityLIGHTS Awards (Industry Disrupter and Technologist of the Year), which honors companies and individuals whose innovation and success drive growth in the technology industry and in Illinois. The company was also named a Chicago Inno 2016 50 on Fire Winner, which honor the year’s most groundbreaking individuals and organizations across industries in the Chicago area, and a winner of the 2015 Chicago Innovation Up-and-Comer Awards. NuCurrent was also named No. 1 on the 2015 Crain’s Chicago Business Eureka Index with the highest per-capita patent output of any company in Illinois. The company was also listed in the top 10 percent overall in patent quality score, which considers the uniqueness of the invention covered by a patent and other important factors.

To view the 2016 IoT Breakthrough Awards winners, visit http://iotbreakthrough.com/award-winners. To learn more about NuCurrent, please contact info@nucurrent.com or visit http://nucurrent.com.

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent is a leading developer of high-efficiency antennas and electronic modules for wireless power applications. Frequency independent plus frequency compliant across Wireless Power Consortium (Qi) and AirFuel AllianceTM (formally PMA and A4WP standards), NuCurrent works closely with electronic device OEMs and integrators to custom-design, rapid-prototype and integrate high Quality (Q) Factor antennas and modules for a broad range of applications. NuCurrent’s patented structures, proprietary tools and design techniques mitigate typical high frequency effects, offering higher efficiency, smaller sizes, higher durability and lower wireless power system cost development. Based in Chicago, NuCurrent has been defining the leading edge of wireless power design since 2009 and has over 50 patents granted or pending worldwide. For more information, visit http://nucurrent.com and follow us on Twitter at @NuCurrentTweets.

About IoT Breakthrough

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet of Things technologies, services, companies, products and people. The IoT Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition of the achievements of IoT consumer and enterprise companies and products in categories including Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT, Wearables, M2M and more. For more information visit http://www.IoTBreakthrough.com.