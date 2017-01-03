“Mack brings an innovative approach to aligning marketing and sales as it relates to growth,” said Ron Causey, CEO and Co-Founder of SC&H Group.

SC&H Group, a leading audit, tax, and consulting firm, announced that Mack McGee has joined the firm as its Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

In this role, McGee will further align the firm’s sales and marketing efforts to support all service lines and their respective growth strategies. This will include leveraging new marketing innovations to enhance overall brand awareness, expand firm relationships, and promote lead generation.

Prior to joining SC&H Group, McGee served as Executive Vice President and Principal at Groove, a Baltimore-based creative agency. In this position, he was instrumental in growing the agency’s business by consulting on key accounts, driving internal leadership development, and overseeing the customer experience.

“Mack brings an innovative approach to aligning marketing and sales as it relates to growth,” said Ron Causey, CEO and Co-Founder of SC&H Group. “We look forward to utilizing his expertise in order to develop new marketing strategies that will further expand our voice and reach in the industry.”

“SC&H Group is comprised of passionate professionals who are serious about clients, culture, and the community,” said McGee. “I am honored to join such an outstanding organization, and look forward to helping create an effective platform for more companies to learn about the great things we are doing to enable client growth, and success through our breadth of services.”

Prior to his position at Groove, McGee was responsible for lead generation and business development for a staffing and recruitment firm, and was a Weekend Sports Producer for Baltimore-based NBC affiliate WBAL-TV.

McGee currently serves as a Board Member of the Special Olympics Maryland and The Maryland Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He is a graduate of The University of Maryland, College Park.

About SC&H Group

SC&H Group is an audit, tax, and consulting firm applying “expertise that works” to minimize risk and maximize value. SC&H Group’s practices advise leading companies from emerging businesses to the Fortune 500 on accounting, tax, profitability, and business process solutions. Clients in all states and worldwide benefit from SC&H Group’s commitment to delivering powerful minds, passionate teams, and proven results on each and every engagement. http://www.scandh.com