Amped Wireless Debuts First Tri-Band Range Extender and Router at CES 2017

Amped Wireless, the leading manufacturer of high power, long range wireless solutions, announces its first high power tri-band range extender and router series, the HELIOS and HELIOS-EX at CES 2017. Winner of a CES Innovations Award, the HELIOS-EX High Power AC2200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender, is compatible with any router and can increase coverage up to 12,000 sq. ft. It features DirectLink Technology that yields speeds up to two times greater than other range extenders using a dedicated connection to the home network. Products entered in the CES Innovations Awards program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

“Being named a 2017 Innovations Design and Engineering Awards Honoree is another great achievement for our team,” said Jason Owen, VP of Networking at Amped Wireless. “HELIOS-EX is one of our proudest innovations to date, so we are honored to be recognized. We are ecstatic about both of the Innovations Awards that we won this year.”

The HELIOS-EX Range Extender eradicates Wi-Fi dead spots making them a nightmare of the past with maximum signal magnification via 12 high power amplifiers and 4 high gain antennas (1 internal, 3 external). The HELIOS-EX Range Extender and HELIOS Router both feature MU-MIMO technology so data can be delivered to multiple devices at once without lags in streaming or downloading. They’re also both built with blazing-fast Gigabit Ports and top of the line USB 3.0 file sharing capabilities.

Connections are maximized with speeds up to 399Mbps via the 2.4GHz band and up to 866Mbps via each of the two 5.0GHz bands. Additional features include the ability to create guest networks and regulate user access, and the option to control the distance of the Wi-Fi network’s extended reach. The HELIOS High Power AC2200 Tri-Band Router maximizes throughput by giving client devices three different bands to connect to, allowing the busiest traffic to be spread across three bands. The Tri-Band Extender, on the other hand, uses the second 5.0GHz band as a dedicated link to the router via DirectLink technology. This dedicated connection means the remaining two bands are free for client connections, resulting in up to twice the connection speeds of standard range extenders. The HELIOS Tri-Band Router provides a powerful yet affordable option for those looking for more range, bandwidth and versatility compared to traditional dual band router solutions.

For more information about the HELIOS-EX range extender and router, visit Amped Wireless at CES Unveiled on Tuesday, January 3rd from 5-8:30pm in Mandalay Bay’s South Pacific Ballroom in Las Vegas. Or, visit them online at http://www.ampedwireless.com.

The HELIOS-EX High Power Tri-Band AC2200 Wi-Fi Range Extender with DirectLink (RE2200T) will be available via brick and mortar retailers and online retailers late February 2017 at a retail price of $179.99. The HELIOS High Power Tri-Band AC2200 Wi-Fi Router (RTA2200T) will be available end of Q1 2017 at a retail price of $179.99.

