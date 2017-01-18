WE TRIPLICATED THE PHONE CALL WITH HURRAH!" Summer kelley Manager Ticket Sales Analytics - Kansas City Royals

Miami, FL - CRMGamified® announces that their latest edition, Hurrah! Enterprise, now includes multiple data-source integration as well as a metric customization platform. With this new edition, contact centers and business teams are able to choose the best way to display and measure their data in real time, resulting in more interactive and engaged team members.

Performance and Enhancement

The CRMGamified team understood that need and after several interations and testing, they are proud to announce that Hurrah! Leaderboards are now able to connect with the most popular enterprise database systems. This is ideal for sales call centers but also very useful for those in the customer service or collections verticals.

“We are constantly listening to customers and learning from them,” says Marcos Bacelo, Head of Product Development, CRMGamified. “A feature that was highly requested was the ability to integrate with other data sources, not just Dynamics CRM. The latest Hurrah! version includes a new data connector that is able to get information from most enterprise relational databases like SQL Server, Oracle, and IBM DB2. So now you can get this spread information and present it cohesively in the slides. You can even trigger events based on records created on those systems. We are very excited about these enhancements.”

Data Benefits for Business Team, Sales and Contact Centers

The positive impact for Sales and Customer Service Managers is enormous. Any CRM or Contact Center user will now be able to integrate existing sales data stored elsewhere-be it with Microsoft SQL server, Oracle, IBM DB2, Excel, etc.- and broadcast it right away on the TV screens. Team members are able to view the data of their performance and accomplishments in real time which results in higher levels of productivity.

This new feature proves beneficial to non-Dynamics CRM teams as well as it makes the broadcast of valuable information much easier and user-friendly, regardless of where the data is stored. Further, metrics can now be configured directly from the administration section of Hurrah! allowing more flexibility to the changing business needs of the customer. In an era of big data complexity, a tool that simplifies data integration and seamlessly works across the systems board is essential for a sales/contact center department.

Pricing and Availability

Current Hurrah! users are encouraged to upgrade for free to the latest version. Interested users are invited to view a live demo of Hurrah! Enterprise http://www.crmgamified.com/leaderboards/

About CRMGamified

Founded in 2011, CRMGamified® offers a suite of products built specifically to help companies exponentially improve income results. Leveraging gamification mechanics and new technologies, CRMGamified offers a modern approach to promote behaviors that lead to revenue growth, boost sales cycles, improve marketing and sales productivity and increase user adoption of Microsoft Dynamics CRM systems.

Clients include Dallas Cowboys, American Income Life, ClickDimensions, Softchoice, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls amongst many others. For more information visit http://crmgamified.com and on Twitter @CRMGamified.