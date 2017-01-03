BYOC to the myCharge Power exChange at CES 2017

BYOC (bring your old charger) and upgrade at the myCharge exChange at CES 2017.

Long hours, long lines, long waits, everything at the Consumer Electronics Show might be long except the battery life of the devices glued to attendees’ hands. Instead of relying on a low price power bank purchased on impulse at a cash register to keep smartphones and tablets charged during the show, myCharge is inviting everyone to trade up. Kicking off a yearlong event series at CES 2017, in North Hall booth #8600, the myCharge exChange event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

BYOC (bring your old charger) of any make, model, age or condition to the myCharge booth during the exChange happy hour and myCharge will take that outdated model and upgrade it with a new myCharge power bank. myCharge power accessories can outperform and outlast many inferior brands due to the safety and performance designed into every charger.

All myCharge products operate at 90% plus efficiency. Highly efficient, intelligent, integrated circuits outperform competitors with efficiency conversion as low as 70%. myCharge SmartSenseTM detects the connected device’s electronic signal to know exactly what maximum power can be delivered eliminating slow charging speeds or possible battery overload. Additionally, a dozen layers of SafeCellTM protection including an NTC thermometer, Level 1 Active Protection Controller, Level 2 Active Protection Controller and a PTC make myCharge portable chargers one of the safest choices. SafeCellTM not only helps prevent the battery from overheating and causing a fire, it also ensures against undercharge, overcharge, over current and short-circuit.

All myCharge devices are also certified compliant with UL safety standards for wall prong integration and lithium ion battery pack/power banks. All products with Lighting tips are certified. And if safety was not a good enough reason to trade in an old charger for a myCharge, Power-Stay technology guarantees battery power retention for up to one year.

“Many people think all portable battery chargers are created equal and make their purchasing decisions based on size, color and low price,” said Julie Pickens VP of Marketing for myCharge. “But, this simply is not true. The news this year has been filled with stories about exploding cheap batteries and some of those same batteries can be found in many people’s power banks. Our new exChange program eliminates any excuse for holding on to your cheap, inferior charger any longer because we are going to upgrade you for free!”

Stop by myCharge in North Hall booth #8600 daily between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to take part in the myCharge exChange program. And stay tuned for announcements about upcoming exChange events throughout 2017 by following myCharge on Instagram @myCharge or Twitter @myChargePower.

About myCharge

myCharge, innovators in portable power create the ultimate portable power solutions for anyone, anywhere who needs to stay charged. Incorporating the highest quality components, cutting-edge design, and smart technologies, myCharge responds to the latest technological advances by providing products dedicated to restoring everyday balance and fulfilling consumer needs in today’s on-the-go, always connected, digital society. Learn more at http://www.mycharge.com.