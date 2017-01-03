Steve Kaufman (SAK) Catalogue Raisonne "All art purchases made through American Pop Art, Inc., the online gallery at http://www.americanpopartinc.com will automatically be registered with the Steve Kaufman (SAK) Catalogue Raisonné®" - Diana Vachier

Steve Kaufman Art Licensing LLC is proud to announce the launch of the Steve Kaufman (SAK) Catalogue Raisonné® the only authorized official art registry of the late pop artist Steve Kaufman who lived from 1960-2010.

Information provided within the Steve Kaufman (SAK) Catalogue Raisonné® may be used as a source of reference by collectors, galleries, and auction houses, and includes classifications for Steve Kaufman original works, limited editions, open editions, his “Uniques,” and more.

Steve Kaufman (SAK), former assistant to Andy Warhol, is remembered as a world-renowned artist and humanitarian. Kaufman is known for painting iconic images, famous people, recognizable brands, currency, and historic figures.

The official catalogue raisonné endeavor and its art registry, authentication, appraisal and valuation of Steve Kaufman art is a Registered Trademark (TM) and Service Mark (SM) of Steve Kaufman Art Licensing LLC, which oversees all licensing rights for pop artist Steve Kaufman.

The Steve Kaufman (SAK) Catalogue Raisonné® will soon be available in an authorized print edition. This is an ongoing, comprehensive project that will document all of Steve Kaufman’s prolific works. Entries for each work will include detailed histories of ownership, exhibitions, and literature.

"All art purchases made through American Pop Art, Inc., the online gallery at http://www.americanpopartinc.com will automatically be registered within the Steve Kaufman (SAK) Catalogue Raisonné®" said Diana Vachier, official representative for artist Steve Kaufman.

American Pop Art, Inc. (APA) is owned by Diana Vachier, Steve Kaufman’s longtime assistant and sole heir to his licensing rights. The APA website documents the life of Steve Kaufman and provides the very latest information about his exhibitions, museums acquisitions, and posthumous achievements.

Steve Kaufman Art Licensing LLC provides corporate, advertising, and media clients with access to all vivid art, iconic images, name, and personal brand of the late American pop artist Steve Kaufman (SAK). Steve Kaufman Art Licensing LLC is based in New York and services clients worldwide.

For more information about the Steve Kaufman (SAK) Catalogue Raisonné®, please visit http://stevekaufmanartlicensing.com/steve-kaufman-catalogue-raisonne/. For art inquiries, please call 516-509-4676.