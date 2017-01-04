Barbara Dodson of Canton, OH, has joined quality and environmental management system consulting firm simpleQuE as Operations Manager, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Deanne Sparr announced today.

With over 25 years of experience in quality, manufacturing and certification, Dodson has an extensive management and quality background. Prior to simpleQuE, she was with the certification body, Smithers Quality Assessments for 15 years, where she was responsible for all activities concerning development, application, and maintenance of quality standards and accreditation requirements.

Sparr has this to say: “We’re thrilled to have Barb as part of the simpleQuE team! Her attention to detail and knowledge of certification requirements is exactly the support we are excited to add to our staff and to provide to our clients.”

Early in her career, Dodson worked and audited in the metals, plastics, chemical and service industries. As Inside Sales/Quality Coordinator at Ohio Cast Projects (a Tier 1 supplier to Ford, GM and DaimlerChrysler), and during her time at Baerlocher USA and Dover Chemical Corporation, Dodson developed her ISO and quality system expertise.

Barbara has come full circle beginning with her quality system experience on the supplier/manufacturing level; then working for a registrar to assist companies with the maintenance of their quality standards and certification requirements; and now joining simpleQuE to coordinate the consulting and internal auditing services for companies seeking to implement or maintain their certification.

SimpleQuE Inc. performs consulting, training and internal auditing of management systems with a focus on quality excellence made simple. With certified experts in ISO 9001, ISO/TS 16949 & IATF 16949 (automotive), AS9100 (aerospace), ISO 14001 (environmental), ISO/IEC 17025 (laboratory), and OHSAS 18001 (health and safety), simpleQuE can help customers achieve their certification management objectives in the simplest, most efficient, and sustainable manner.

“Quality Excellence Made Simple” is what simpleQuE offers its clients. For case studies and other press releases, please visit http://www.simpleque.com.