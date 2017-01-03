“Ze-Net’s acquisition is a major addition to our company. It adds a highly technical team on the ground in Texas and strengthens our ability to deliver cost effective service in the Southwest."

Single Digits, Inc. a leading global provider of High Speed Internet Access (HSIA) management software, IP network integration and support solutions has acquired Texas based Ze-Net Technologies Inc., a leading provider of Wi-Fi infrastructures for the hospitality industry. Ze-Net Technologies is known for its high-touch, white glove technical service and support.

The acquisition expands the company’s reach across the hospitality industry, adding hundreds of properties across a broad geographic landscape, and it boosts its Wi-Fi project management and field engineering depth in both full service and select service hotels. Ze-Net customers will immediately receive the benefit of the Single Digits authentication platform.

“Ze-Net’s acquisition is a major addition to our company. It adds a highly technical team on the ground in Texas and strengthens our ability to deliver cost effective service in the Southwest. Ze-Net has built an excellent reputation for network design and installation for complex hospitality environments. We look forward to a seamless transition and welcome Ze-Net’s following of loyal customers,” says Bob Goldstein, CEO of Single Digits.

Randy Jamison, CEO of Ze-Net adds, “As all of the major hospitality brands push out more comprehensive standards, HSIA providor consolidation makes sense. After careful research we felt Single Digits provides the right technology and support that meets the high standards of Ze-Net customers. We are excited to be joining forces with the industry leader Single Digits to offer our customers brand standard compliant solutions that consistently exceed guest expectations.”

About Ze-Net Technologies

Ze-net Technologies, Inc. designs and maintains advanced LAN infrastructures for the hospitality industry. A Marriott GPNS vendor, Ze-net Technologies provides high-speed internet access installations and upgrades to the top hotel brands across the United States. Ze-net Technologies was founded in 1998 by veteran IT professionals.

About Single Digits Inc.

As a leading global provider of High Speed Internet Access (HSIA), Single Digits enables property owners to monetize their Wi-Fi networks through our award winning Broadband Authentication Platform. The company provides services to property owners in hospitality, malls, transportation, small box retail, mixed use and class A office space. Single Digits delivers turnkey solutions including IP network design, guest Wi-Fi monetization, professional services, ongoing maintenance, network monitoring, multi-lingual support, revenue reporting and authentication tracking. The company has more than 250 employees with network operating centers in New Hampshire, Colorado, Nevada, Tijuana Mexico and now Texas.

For more information about Single Digits or to find out more about its services, contact Kaylin Benfield, 4 Bedford Farms Dr. Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 Tel: 603.580.1539. Email: kbenfield(at)singledigits.com