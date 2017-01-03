Platinum status places MickeyTravels in elite company Making Magic One Vacation at a Time...

MickeyTravels is thrilled to announce today that it has again earned Disney Destinations’ highest possible Earmarked award by receiving the exclusive PLATINUM level status. This is the second consecutive year MickeyTravels has earned this impressive distinction.

As an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner, MickeyTravels is proud to be the go-to travel agency of choice for tens of thousands of families across the United States. All the magical services MickeyTravels offers are 100% free and their commitment to industry-leading customer service has earned them repeated high praise from their clients.

Being designated with PLATINUM Earmarked status places MickeyTravels in exclusive company. In 2015, only a dozen travel agencies in the world earned PLATINUM level status with Disney, making this a very elite group within the travel industry.

“I’m humbled, grateful, and proud all at the same time,” said Elyssa Antonelle, Owner and Founder of MickeyTravels. “This is such an outstanding accomplishment by our entire team, and I am so excited to share it with them. From day one, we built MickeyTravels by emphasizing certain core values and beliefs. These guiding principles set the framework for who we are, what we do, and how we treat our clients and each other,” Antonelle continued.

“Operating with integrity, transparency, and commitment are key factors to our success,” Antonelle explained. “Because of this, our clients know that when they contact MickeyTravels to book their Disney vacation, they’re in the best hands possible when working with any of our amazing agents,” said Antonelle.

MickeyTravels is proud to be a “Disney-only” agency and specializes in planning magical Disney vacations to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney, and Aulani. “Because our sole focus is booking Disney vacations, our agents dedicate 100% of their time on the various Disney destinations. Not 98% or 99%, but 100%. We hear over and over how important this is to our clients,” Antonelle explained.

“I truly believe this unique Disney-only specialty, combined with each individual travel agent’s unbridled passion for Disney, makes our agents the most knowledgeable and best equipped in the Disney travel industry. I am so proud of them,” Antonelle continued.

Disney Destinations recently released many exciting new promotions and discounts.

For more information, please contact Elyssa Antonelle at 1-888-812-8750 or elyssa(at)mickeytravels.com

