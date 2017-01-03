Our growth is the convergence of that demand, necessity, and awareness.

MD Now Urgent Care, the largest and fastest-growing urgent care provider in South Florida, announces plans for further expansion with the opening of seven additional locations in 2017. After opening new centers in Kendall, Hallandale Beach, and Hollywood in 2016, MD Now has 25 urgent care facilities located throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties—bringing 75% of the tri-county population within five miles of an MD Now location.

MD Now Locations Opening in 2017



South Dixie/West Palm Beach (Palm Beach)

West Delray (Palm Beach)

Fort Lauderdale (Broward)

Bird Road (Miami-Dade)

Coral Way (Miami-Dade)

Pinecrest (Miami-Dade)

Miami Lakes (Miami-Dade)

“The growing demand for urgent care in South Florida reflects nationwide trends that are expected to continue in 2017,” says Peter Lamelas, MD, CEO, chief medical officer and founder of MD Now Urgent Care. “Our growth is the convergence of that demand, necessity, and awareness.”

MD Now is the only urgent care provider in South Florida to be awarded the Certified Urgent Care Center (Category 1) designation from the Urgent Care Association of America and is accredited by the American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine.

“With the opening of our new centers, MD Now is further expanding its occupational health and work-related injury services,” says Michael Holton, MD Now’s president and COO. “Work-related injuries remain a big part of the urgent care industry and we continually establish new relationships with local industries to provide them with fast, affordable healthcare.”

The planned 2017 expansion will result in a total of at least 32 MD Now Urgent Care Centers in South Florida. Locations will offer convenient access to a comprehensive range of services, including:

● Urgent care & walk-in medical care

● Comprehensive medical & healthcare services

● On-site lab testing

● Physical therapy

● Occupational medicine

● Digital x-ray and EKG services

● Ultrasounds

● In-office medication dispensing and more

To learn more about MD Now and its full range of medical services, call 561-420-8555

or visit http://www.mymdnow.com/.

Find an MD Now location near you at http://www.mymdnow.com/locations.

