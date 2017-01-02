Whataburger Welcomes Back Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich

“When it debuted last fall, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich quickly become a new fan favorite at Whataburger – one we’re happy to bring back to the menu.”

Making its much-anticipated return, Whataburger’s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is back for fans to enjoy for a limited time beginning at 3 p.m. today. The sandwich is layered with three crispy, all-white meat chicken strips, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, creamy buttermilk ranch and topped off with Whataburger’s own Buffalo Sauce – all served on a toasted five-inch bun.

“When it debuted last fall, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich quickly become a new fan favorite at Whataburger – one we’re happy to bring back to the menu,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. “We know how much our customers love Whataburger’s flavorful sauces, so it’s been a lot of fun to see their reaction when we brought them a sandwich featuring our own Buffalo Sauce.”

What People Are Saying About Whataburger’s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich:

@Whataburger We NEED the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich back, it was the bomb.com. – Childers C.

When @Whataburger brings the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich back...everything will be better. – Anna E.

Hey, @Whataburger…when are y'all bringing back the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich? I’m craving it so hard right now. – Urie V.

ABOUT WHATABURGER:

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dobson gave his restaurant a name he hoped to hear customers say every time they took a bite of his made-to-order burgers: “What a burger!” Within the first week, people lined up around the block for his 25 cent, 100 percent beef burgers served on five-inch buns. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 800 locations in 10 states with sales of more than $2 billion annually. Visit http://www.whataburger.com for more information.

