"Devotions from the Heart" is the creation of Carmen Entzel, first-time author and retiree who enjoys gardening, photography, crafts, and antique hunting. She and her husband, Gene, reside in Missoula, Montana, with their sassy but sweet toy fox terrier, Callie.

"He is teaching you to wait and learn to lean upon His strength.

So keep trusting in the Master and ask for strength each day,

For He never holds you farther

than at heart's length away."-- Karen Knie, sister of the author

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmen Entzel's new book is an emotional and inspirational journey.

In "Devotions from the Heart", Carmen opens her heart to the reader by sharing personal everyday life experiences to illustrate God's love for His people. Written over several years for a Bible study group and matched with photos taken by her sister, the devotions in this collection revived those experiences and emotions of the author.

Carmen hopes the reader will feel the same emotions she did while writing these devotions. Her prayer is that the reader will realize anew how much God loves His children as He walks with them through their life's journey.

