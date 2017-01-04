American Hot Rod Foundation Launches New Photo-Driven Website

“Fans of this great sport count on us to be the authority on hot rodding history,” said David Steele. “This new website makes it easier than ever for people who love hot rodding to access the rich archives AHRF has assembled over the years."

The American Hot Rod Foundation (AHRF) has launched a new website at AHRF.com, filled with images and stories from the Foundation’s collection of more than 93,000 photos that bring the history of hot rodding to life.

The new website, which features a clean, image-driven design, features easy navigation and includes a robust search system that makes it easy for fans of the sport to find photos related to particular locations, drivers and more. Videos will be presented in high resolution to enhance the user experience.

The Legends gallery offers an expanded selection of photos, stories and videos of some of hot rodding’s biggest names throughout its history. Executive Director David Steele will post a regular column and a podcast, and favorite features such as Jim’s News, a weekly commentary written by AHRF historian and curator Jim Miller, will still be available.

“Fans of this great sport count on us to be the authority on hot rodding history,” said Steele. “This new website makes it easier than ever for people who love hot rodding to access the rich archives AHRF has assembled over the years and follow the latest news.”

AHRF was founded in Cos Cob, Connecticut in 2002 by Steve, Carol and Jack Memishian to gather, research and preserve the rich history of American hot rodding. The nonprofit organization has recorded more than 150 two-plus hour long interviews with the most important pioneers of the sport, and has created the largest hot rod related photo collection ever assembled, with more than 93,000 vintage hot rodding photos and counting, primarily from private collections. The foundation has produced two documentary DVDs, Deuce (2006) and Slingshot (2012); a large book of hot rod stories, Hot Rod Roots (2007), by the hobby’s top authors; a portfolio of vintage photos embellished by Jim Miller, Portfolio 1 Boys and Their Toys (2009); and a young person’s primer on hot rodding, The Great American Hot Rod Explained (2012).

For more information about AHRF, please visit http://www.ahrf.com/.