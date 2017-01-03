Dave Jewell (center), marketing communications manager, Yamaha is flanked by Matthew Reich (left), VP, U.S. Tours and Promotions and Jaime Walden, executive VP of The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus. "Both of our organizations are dedicated to inspiring music students in schools across the United States and we are very proud to support the bus and its educational programs," said Dave Jewell, marketing communications manager, Yamaha.

At this year’s Winter NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center, Yamaha Corporation of America reaffirms its longstanding support of The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus (Lennon Bus) with sponsorships and an expanded participation in the Lennon Bus’ music education efforts.

The Lennon Bus is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, and Yamaha was the founding sponsor of the multimillion-dollar bus when it made its U.S. debut in 1997. Since that time, Yamaha drums and keyboards have been integral to its state-of-the-art, mobile pro audio- and HD video-recording facility. Beginning in 2017, Yamaha will add its award-winning acoustic and electric guitars and its Line 6 digital modeling guitar amplifiers to the Lennon Bus’ updated display of onboard equipment, advanced recording technology and hands-on, music-making experiences for students of all ages.

“Twenty years ago, we had the idea to create a world-class mobile studio, and Yamaha immediately came aboard to support the mission of introducing students to quality musical instruments and performance/recording technologies,” said Brian Rothschild, co-founder and executive director of the Lennon Bus. “Today, we’re proud to honor the company’s vision and commitment to the next generation, and the 2017 Lennon Bus now features Yamaha keyboards, drums, guitars and Line 6 guitar amps.”

In addition, Yamaha is the Official Sponsor/Co-Host of the Lennon Bus’ 20th Anniversary Imagine Party at the 2017 NAMM Show, featuring headliner Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes. The Lennon Bus will be parked at The Grand Plaza of the Anaheim Convention Center just opposite the stage where the Imagine Party will be held.

Rothschild said that Ronnie Spector is “the perfect choice” for the Imagine Party, as Ronnie and John Lennon were longtime friends and fans of each other’s music. Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes were even the opening act to the Beatles’ last U.S. tour in 1966. Lennon supported Spector’s music and helped resuscitate her career in the mid-1970s. Spector, a Grammy®-winning recording artist, was inducted with the Ronettes into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004.

“Yamaha is honored to sponsor and participate directly in the work of the Lennon Bus, one of today’s most exciting and high-impact educational initiatives for aspiring instrumentalists and songwriters,” says Dave Jewell, marketing communications manager, Yamaha Corporation of America. “Both of our organizations are dedicated to inspiring music students in schools across the United States and we are very proud to support the bus and its educational programs.”

The Lennon Bus, inspired by John Lennon and made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon, is a non-profit mobile recording studio that provides students with free, hands-on opportunities to make music and produce video projects. It has visited more than a dozen countries and more than 2,000 schools, making an impact on more than five million students in the past 20 years.

In coming months, several high-profile events will be organized to celebrate the partnership between Yamaha and The Lennon Bus. One is the annual John Lennon Songwriting Contest, which will award 48 Yamaha prize and guitar packages to winning songwriters. Yamaha is an Official Sponsor of all Lennon Bus activities at the March 2017 SXSW conference and festival in Austin, Texas and an Official Sponsor of the bus’ New York City residency in association with the Mayor’s office, New York City Council and Department of Cultural Affairs.

For more information about Yamaha instruments, please visit http://usa.yamaha.com

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

About The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is a non-profit state-of-the-art mobile Pro Audio and HD video recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 20th year of touring, the Lennon Bus features the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world; proceeds from which help support the Lennon Bus. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, retailers, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK in May 2013.