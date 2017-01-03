Loaded with high-end features and technology, the Predator 21 X is the de facto dream machine for ultimate gaming enthusiasts

Acer today announced the availability of its highly anticipated Predator 21 X gaming laptop, the world’s first curved screen notebook. Featuring Windows 10 and designed for ultimate gaming enthusiasts who only want the best, the Predator 21 X is advanced beyond anything on the market today.

As the world’s first notebook to offer a curved 21-inch IPS display (2560 x 1080 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate), it delivers a truly immersive gaming experience, especially when combined with the notebook’s eye-tracking technology from Tobii. Taking PC gaming immersion to new depths, eye tracking lets gamers identify enemies, aim and take cover simply by gazing at objects on the screen in more than 45 titles like Elite Dangerous, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and WATCH_DOGS 2™. The curved screen also features NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ technology, ensuring smooth and sharp gameplay.

Beneath the notebook’s curved hood lies a powerful engine just waiting to be unleashed. The Predator 21 X GX21-71 features dual NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 graphic cards in SLI and an overclockable 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-7820HK processor for ultimate performance and responsiveness.

Supporting all this power is 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory, up to four 512GB solid state drives in RAID 0 configuration (including 2 NVMe PCIe SSDs which are up to 5x faster than SATA SSDs) and a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive. In addition, Killer DoubleShot Pro automatically picks the fastest network connection (Ethernet or wireless) and sends all high priority traffic over that interface while standard traffic is sent over the other. This ensures the highest priority traffic will always be put on the fastest and most reliable link. Thunderbolt™ 3 brings Thunderbolt to USB-C at speeds up to 40 Gbps.

Dissipating excess heat effectively for uninterrupted performance during intense gaming sessions, the notebook also features an advanced cooling architecture consisting of five system fans (including three ultra-thin AeroBlade™ metal fans) and nine heat pipes. It also includes Acer DustDefender, which removes dust build-up and improves heat dissipation, and Acer’s CoolBoost app, that can be used to adjust the fans’ airflow to deliver extra cooling performance during heavy use.

Its full-sized mechanical keyboard features Cherry® MX Brown switches with individually programmable backlit keys, offering 16.7 million color options. Customers can swap out the black W, A, S and D keys with teal ones using the included accessory kit. Its unique numeric keypad can be flipped over and used as a Precision Touchpad.

Making the action come to life, the Predator 21 X features a new three-way (tweeter, midrange, woofer) audio design which produces Hi-Fi quality sound and is powered by four speakers (two tweeters, two midrange) and 2 subwoofers to produce a full spectrum of sound.

The Predator 21 X works with Windows Hello, supporting secure and password-free sign-in by recognizing your face. Skype for Business Certification ensures people can communicate with crisp and lag-free quality and also allows for clearer, higher quality audio and a great Cortana with Voice experience on Windows 10.

Preloaded Acer PredatorSense software allows users to control and customize the whole gaming experience from one central interface, including overclocking, lighting and fan control. In addition, the included Xsplit Gamecaster software makes it easy for gamers to record and edit videos and live stream on Twitch and Youtube channels.

Located just above the keyboard on the right side is a metal maintenance panel which provides access to the RAM modules and one 2.5-inch hard drive. The notebook ships with a blue dragon graphic on the panel, or it can be customized with a combination of graphics, nation flags and name engraving. In addition, the first 300 notebooks will include a limited edition series number on the panel.

For safe transport and storage, each Predator 21 X ships with a custom ultra-durable hard-shell carrying case which securely stores the notebook and accessories.

Predator 17 X gets an upgrade with higher performing CPU and GPU

The Acer Predator 17 X (GX-792) gaming notebook also received both a CPU and GPU upgrade, and will now include models with a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7820HK processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 GPU with 8G GDDR5X video memory. Featuring overclocking, desktop grade components, a custom triple-fan cooling system with front air intake and a server-class vapor chamber, it is ideal for the most demanding games and running virtual reality (VR) devices. It’s overclocking lets gamers experience turbo speeds(1) of up to 4.3GHz for the CPU; up to 1732MHz for the GPU; and up to 5.4GHz for VRAM. Immersive game play is delivered with buttery smooth visuals via the notebook’s 17.3-inch G-SYNC Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080) or UHD IPS (4K 3840 x 2160) display.

The Predator 17 X is also configured with up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory and an enterprise level NVMe PCIe solid state drive(2) or three-SATA-SSD RAID 0 array for immense data transfer speeds. It features a Precision Touchpad supporting Windows 10 gestures, and also Skype for Business certification for crystal-clear audio communications.

Price and Availability

The Predator 21 X will be available in North America in February with U.S. prices starting at $8,999; and in EMEA in February with prices starting at €9,999.

The refreshed Predator 17 X will be available in North America in January with U.S. prices starting at $2,599; in EMEA in January with prices starting at €2,999; and in China in February with prices starting at ¥39,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via http://www.acer.com.

