ilumi solutions, one of the fastest growing Internet of Things (IoT) networking companies today, is unveiling at CES 2017 its Bluetooth MeshTek IoT network technology integrated across a range of audio, video and lighting products for the home. The company is also showcasing its new bridge technology, which connects Bluetooth MeshTek to existing WiFi networks and routers in the home. This breakthrough technology brings together the flexible, secure and local network advantages of the world’s most advanced Bluetooth Mesh with the internet connectivity and strength of WiFi for processing large data transactions and enabling a broad range of cloud-based IoT interoperability.

With the integration of ilumi MeshTek technology, manufacturers can provide consumers with reliable and easy-to-use smart products with no extra hardware or programming needed. The high-powered ilumi MeshTek technology enables up to 50 different devices to create a local network that can be simultaneously and discretely controlled through a single app. MeshTek technology can be used for multiple applications – from projectors, TVs and cameras to sound systems, lighting and home security systems.

At CES, ilumi solutions will showcase a Bluetooth Mesh network of audio, video, lighting and component home products, including TVs, speakers, lighting, and an Optoma projector. The company will also showcase a new AV Matrix switcher, made in partnership with market leader CE Labs, that leverages MeshTek Bluetooth Mesh for home and professional AV networking to circumvent expensive control mechanisms. ilumi solutions’ latest chipsets are also Bluetooth 5 ready, shipping mid-year, providing increased range and higher data rates with even greater functionality and stability.

ilumi currently has its Bluetooth MeshTek technology integrated into its award-winning line-up of smart lighting products, and at CES will demonstrate both new and existing, plug-and-play smart bulbs and strips for indoor and outdoor (IP-rated) spaces. ilumi smart lighting products feature 16 million colors, 65 thousand shades of white, scheduling capabilities, presets, special effects and more. ilumi smart bulbs are available today in all Best Buy stores across the U.S. and Canada, and online at Amazon, BestBuy.com, and ilumi.co. There are more than 60 thousand unique ilumi MeshTek networks operating around the world today, making ilumi the leader in Bluetooth Mesh networking technology.

ilumi can be seen at Discover Blue on January 4 at Caesars Palace, Octavius Rooms 10-12, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m., a CES event led by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) that brings together media and analysts to meet with innovative companies disrupting the tech space with the latest Bluetooth enabled products and applications.

CES attendees can also see ilumi MeshTek technology in action at partner Nordic Semiconductor’s booth #44744 in Sands A-D, Sands Exhibition Hall.

About ilumi solutions

With the smartest and most robust Bluetooth Mesh network technology on the market, ilumi solutions provides an elegant, affordable solution for manufacturers looking to quickly and reliably bring connected IoT products to market. The company also provides award-winning smart lighting solutions under its consumer-facing ilumi brand, available for purchase at Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers. Founded in 2011, the company holds seven patents related to smart lighting, advanced wireless networks and other related technologies. Featured on Shark Tank, the company secured the backing of Mark Cuban, and was later named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 100 Brilliant Companies. For more information, please visit ilumisolutions.com and ilumi.co.