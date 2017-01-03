Introduction of ESP Dashboard, a customized, user-friendly task management tool, highlights GlobeTax’s commitment to innovation with a focus on the client experience.

GlobeTax announces the launch of ESP Dashboard, an integrated tax-relief event monitoring tool. The dashboard is a cutting-edge upgrade to ESP, the standard platform for beneficial owner disclosure and applications for withholding tax relief. The platform will create a custom work flow for each DTCC Participant, providing the ability to initiate a claim with just one click.

Presently, ESP contains data for all DTCC Participants on tax relief events for ADRs and other non-U.S. companies, including Irish companies listed in the U.S. and Spanish companies that issue U.S. listed debt. ESP Dashboard will provide a tailored display of each Participant’s record date positions with events reaching a deadline over the next thirty business days. This will help users ensure that they make timely relief at source, quick refund and/or long-form submissions. Frequent or daily users will find that ESP Dashboard provides them with a roadmap for prioritizing claims and helps reduce the risk of missing a deadline.

Brett Lewis, GlobeTax’s Executive Director of Product Development, stated, “Introduction of ESP Dashboard, a customized, user-friendly task management tool, highlights GlobeTax’s commitment to innovation with a focus on the client experience. The ESP Dashboard technology further advances the automation of tax relief processes and provides an efficient way for ESP users to interact with GlobeTax. The dashboard is now the DTCC Participants’ comprehensive one-stop source for ADR dividend event and DTCC Important Notice information.”

About GlobeTax

GlobeTax is the global leader in cross-border tax relief, recovery and reporting services for the investment community. GlobeTax’s ESP system has become the standard platform for beneficial owner disclosure and applications for withholding tax relief, handling over six million submissions in 2016. The ESP platform supports the GlobeTax’s position as the market infrastructure for claims on all American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). GlobeTax researches tax treaties in over 240 jurisdictions to provide tax recovery for clients resident in over 40 countries. Clients include all types of beneficial owners, custodians, prime brokers, depositories, depositaries and withholding agents.

