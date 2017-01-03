Helping get our blocks in the hands of children is what our company is all about!

Imagination Playground, LLC—creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks that encourage child-directed, unstructured free play—announced today their Gift of Play has helped an additional 74 schools since their decision to extend the program into early January. Gift of Play provides financial assistance to bring creative block play to children, and is motivated by Imagination Playground’s mission to increase the number of children playing worldwide.

In 2016, Gift of Play was instrumental in helping Imagination Playground reach their company goal to get 3 million more children playing. Imagination Playground’s decision to extend their Gift of Play participation deadline into January was based on hundreds of requests from schools asking for more time. This decision allowed Imagination Playground to exceed their goal, and they’ve now reached 3,095,048 children with creative play.

David Krishock, Imagination Playground President and CEO explained, “We have been so touched by the number of schools that have reached out wanting to participate in our Gift of Play program, but just need a little bit more time due to the holidays. We are happy to help and glad we can extend the program through the first week of January. Helping get our blocks in the hands of children is what our company is all about!”

In addition to schools, Gift of Play helps family centers, including YMCA’s, community centers, parks, summer camps, children’s museums, science and discovery centers, play centers, libraries—any organization serving children who asks for help.

Among those recently helped is Duffield Farm in Sewell, NJ. The family owned and operated farm offers a Learning Barn with hands-on activities for kids. They wanted to introduce an Imagination Playground as part of their effort to incorporate STEM learning opportunities.

Co-owner Tracy Duffield said, “Imagination Playground is about putting things together and making things work. We plan to let kids go in in groups to play with the blocks. I’m so excited.”

Thanking Imagination Playground for their Gift of Play, Tracy added, “We’re going into our slow season. I had to ask permission to bring the blocks here, so receiving your Gift was wonderful.”

Gift of Play currently translates to 20% off Imagination Playground’s Big Blue Blocks, or Blue Blocks of any size. Schools and family centers interested in learning more about Imagination Playground and Gift of Play are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466, email ContactUs(at)ImaginationPlayground(dot)org or visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com/promotions/gift-of-play.html

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual, social, physical and emotional development. Created by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums—and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels, public parks and more—in North America and over 60 countries overseas. For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com