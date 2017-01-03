RE/MAX Northern Illinois and Circlepix agreement will bring automated marketing services to over 2,300 RE/MAX agents in northern Illinois “We see Circlepix’s automation marketing as a pioneering product in the industry that we are excited to integrate into our larger technology and marketing efforts."

RE/MAX Northern Illinois today announced a new partnership with real estate marketing company Circlepix to bring automation marketing services to their network of 106 independently owned and operated offices and over 2,300 brokers in northern Illinois. The agreement will provide the PIXmarketing suite for its brokers and agents including tools for lead-generation, social media and customized property materials, while seamlessly integrating into the region’s existing technology offerings.

“We see Circlepix’s automation marketing as a pioneering product in the industry that we are excited to integrate into our larger technology and marketing efforts”, said Casey Reagan, Chief Technology Officer of RE/MAX Northern Illinois. “PIXmarketing’s tools will allow agents to focus more on being agents and better market their listings as a result of this program.”

To provide increased efficiency, automated marketing materials will be available to RE/MAX agents including flyers, listing videos, a single property website and social media postings. In addition, agents will also have access to discounted photography services from a nationwide professional network to utilize for their listings.

The new agreement is seen as elevating a long-term partnership to the next level between the two sides after years of working together.

"We're looking forward to the results our elevated partnership will bring to RE/MAX Northern Illinois and the region’s agents," says Robert Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Circlepix. "PIXmarketing is an invaluable tool, and we're honored that it's been chosen to help accelerate agent and broker performance in the region."

The full PIXmarketing suite includes an array of lead-generation products, which will be integrated with the existing customer relationship management platform (CRM) provided to RE/MAX agents in northern Illinois. The new setup will provide agents with a single interface to manage their leads. A 24-hour information line, batch texting updates and QR code options are featured among the tools to assist agents in marketing their listings. The new array of marketing options that Circlepix is bringing to the table for RE/MAX agents is anticipated to make a great pairing according to Reagan.

“This program will not only help make our affiliates more efficient, it will give them a big advantage at the listing table. Showing potential clients that this comprehensive suite of marketing, combined with our professionally designed brand materials, can be delivered in 24 hours of signing is the edge we strive to give our affiliates,” said Reagan.

About RE/MAX Northern Illinois

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2015, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,300 sales associates and 106 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

About Circlepix

Circlepix is the leader in real estate marketing automation, with over 90,000 users across the US and Canada. Its three core platforms – PIXmarketing, PIXsocial and PIXphotography – give real estate agents the tools they need to sell homes faster and for more money.