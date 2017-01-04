The Midem Sync & Brands Day! The Midem Sync & Brands Day will take place on Wednesday 7 June 2017, within the Ca$h Factory, a brand new conference room highlighting concrete tools and innovative ways of monetising music through panel discussions and case studies.

About The Global Sync & Brands Day Summit:

Since 2014, the Global Sync & Brands Summit has been one of the most exciting knowledge sharing events of Midem, which is held annually in June, in Cannes, France.

This summit takes place during the Sync & Brands Day, which brings together leading music supervisors, brand managers, agency creatives, music publishers and record labels from around the world.

The Sync & Brands Day is rich with practical intelligence that spotlights the integration of music synchronisation licensing for screen based media through a series a mix of sessions ranging from placement case studies with real pitches and real result along to interactive panels.

Short Info on The Sync & Brands Day Program:

Along with panels exploring the opportunities of sync from both music supervisors’ & labels’ point of view and sync sessions highlighting best practices in music sync, the Midem Sync & Brands Day will welcome, during the afternoon, its 4th annual Global Sync & Brands Summit.

This Summit is a unique opportunity for labels and music publishing companies to pitch their music to buyers from film, TV, gaming, agencies and brands for consideration in various licensing opportunities. To be in with a chance of being selected by the Summit’s music supervisors and invited to the Summit, Please fill in this form.

Midem takes place from Tuesday 6 June to Friday 9 June 2017 in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Discover Midem!

