Seven Attorneys Elected to Holland & Hart’s Partnership

Holland & Hart LLP today announced that seven attorneys have been elected into the firm’s partnership, effective Jan. 1. The new partners represent several practice areas and work from six of the firm’s 15 offices across the Mountain West and in Washington, D.C.

“We are pleased to welcome these seven attorneys to our firm’s partnership. They have each demonstrated a level of professional and personal excellence of which they can be justifiably proud,” said Liz Sharrer, chair of the firm. “They reflect the diverse experience and range of legal practice that we offer our clients, and we know they will be exceptionally strong members of our partnership and an important part of the future of Holland & Hart.”

The new partners are as follows:

Gian Brown – Las Vegas, Corporate:

Gian Brown has over 20 years of experience – several outside of a law firm environment – counseling business clients of different sizes and maturity across a diversity of industries. His activity spans the entire business lifecycle, including startup formation and early- and growth-stage financing, commercial contracts (as well as structuring strategic relationships), acquisitions and divestitures. For exit events, Gian regularly advises clients on advanced preparation, negotiation of deal points, due diligence, and integration/disentanglement considerations.

Steven T. Collis – Denver Tech Center, Labor & Employment:

Steven T. Collis advises and assists clients nationwide in matters involving labor and employment, religious institutions’ rights, and complex commercial litigation. Tech startups, Fortune 500 companies, major presidential campaigns, worldwide faith-based charities and ministries, ski companies, ski industry nonprofits, First Amendment scholars, and individuals have all sought Steven’s counsel and representation. An adjunct professor of law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, he teaches and publishes regularly on employment law issues and the intersection of law and religion.

Jason Crow – Denver, Commercial Litigation:

Jason Crow assists companies and individuals nationwide in conducting corporate internal investigations, responding to emergency events, and handling state and federal government inquiries and enforcement actions. He has developed a reputation for judgment and discretion while navigating clients through their most sensitive matters, including criminal and regulatory investigations by the DOJ, SEC, FBI, EPA, and other federal and state enforcement agencies. He also advises clients on political issues and regulatory compliance matters involving executive agencies. A former Army infantry officer, Jason led combat units during three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He regularly advises state and federal elected and government officials on national security, military, and veterans’ issues. Jason’s community involvement includes service on several non-profit boards, philanthropic fundraising, and mentoring young attorneys.

Matt Kim-Miller – Jackson Hole, Real Estate and Development:

Matt Kim-Miller assists clients in implementing real estate transactions in residential, hospitality, office, medical, retail, mixed-use, renewable energy, and industrial sectors. He has an extensive land use and zoning practice that includes public planning processes, private development covenants and master planning, administrative appeals, and related litigation. Matt also has significant corporate transactional experience that includes asset and equity deals, entity and partnership governance, and workouts. He frequently works with and for public assessment districts.

Matt Micheli – Cheyenne, Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources:

Matt Micheli has experience working with clients dealing with issues regarding mineral development on public lands. He helps clients work with the Bureau of Land Management, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of Interior on a variety of environmental matters. Matt also works with state regulatory agencies to help clients navigate the regulatory process to obtain and defend permits.

Aaron Murdock – Salt Lake City, Corporate:

Aaron Murdock represents technology and emerging growth companies, mature enterprises, and venture capital and private equity funds in a variety of corporate and securities laws matters, including corporate governance and structuring, mergers and acquisitions, equity investment transactions, and debt financings. Aaron also advises fund managers with respect to the formation and operation of private investment funds.

Emily Schilling – Salt Lake City, Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources:

Emily Schilling has more than a decade of environmental law experience focused on air quality. She represents clients in air quality permitting, compliance, and enforcement matters before state agencies and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Emily also has extensive experience assisting clients with strategies to prepare and submit comments in state rulemakings and federal rulemakings under the Clean Air Act, and represents clients in challenges to federal rulemakings in the U.S. Courts of Appeal, including the D.C. Circuit.

