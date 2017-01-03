We’re excited to see consumers around the world embracing the temperature versatility of our new Ultra-Light.

Ravean raised over $1.5 million crowdfunding for its original heated jacket and has followed up the success with its new ultra-popular Ravean Ultra Light heated jacket - raising $389,000, more than 19X its goal on Kickstarter.

Nearly 2,000 backers pre-ordered the Ravean Ultra-Light heated jacket making it the second top-25 most funded wearables product (link to Kickstarter most funded list) from Ravean. The continued success of the Ravean line shows a high demand for a practical and innovative product that functions in weather from slightly chilly to temperatures that dip well below zero.

“We’re excited to see consumers around the world embracing the temperature versatility of our new Ultra-Light,” said Ravean Co-founder Bryce Fisher. “We have many backers in Canada who will use the Ultra-Light as a heated liner in the coldest winter weather, and backers in the southern US states who will wear it stand-alone to stay cozy when temps dip into the 30s.”

The Ravean Ultra-Light Down Jacket weighs in at a svelte 80 grams, cutting the weight of the original jacket in half. The versatile and portable jacket can go anywhere from the streets of Manhattan to the Arctic. The portable charging functions of the jacket have also been expanded, with the new ability to charge smartphones up to four times on one single charge of the jacket.

Features include:



Sleek, slim-fitting styling

Improved rip guard shell

Durable water repellent (DWR) coating

Aluminum heat-reflective lining to keep heat in and keep the elements out

Hydrophobic down insulation, enables it to dry faster, repel water and retain loft when damp

Removable hood and rear drop tail back protection (for sitting on cold seats, rocks, rowing, etc.)

Exterior chest pocket - pocket zipper pulls and improved zippers

New tuckable enlarged inner cuff and under arm stretch panels

Ability for wearers to use their own QC 2.0 2 amp battery

Capability to charge mobile devices up to four times on a single jacket charge

Washer and dryer safe

For more information on all Ravean products, visit Ravean.com.

About Ravean

Let’s be real here for a moment; we’re not the first people to come up with the idea of heated jackets or heated gloves. We’re just the first ones to do it right. By doing it right we mean our jackets look good, they’re durable, they’re affordable and they integrate our technology seamlessly and unobtrusively. Finally, there’s a heated jacket you can wear with equal comfort and style from the mountains to the office without missing a beat. Sure, it’s been tried before, but other solutions have been pricey, ugly and the technology was problematic. Ravean has addressed and solved each of these issues to present jackets you can wear anywhere, that are as stylish and durable as they are warm and cozy. For more information, visit Ravean.com.