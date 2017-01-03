Organizations contemplating Dynamics NAV, AX or GP deployments to the cloud can enable faster and better decisions by using the model.

eMazzanti Technologies’ Bellevue, Washington office today announced a comprehensive Azure and Dynamics cost model designed to help business leaders evaluate the projected outlays for deployment of applications and data to the cloud. The model applies to the deployment of Microsoft Dynamics AX, Microsoft Dynamics NAV with SQL PaaS and Microsoft Dynamics GP applications in business environments.

“The cost savings of moving Dynamics applications to the cloud can be significant,” explained Mark Clawson, Cloud Services Practice Manager, eMazzanti Technologies, Bellevue. “However, organizations must consider the total cost of ownership for on premise applications to get an accurate picture.”

The model compares the cost of on premise deployments of Microsoft Dynamics applications to hosting the same applications in the Microsoft Azure cloud. The comprehensive model considers all the associated on-site expenses such as hardware and software, licensing, subscriptions, power, IT staff, support and facilities costs, and projects them over one-to-five-year period.

Savings are achieved by eliminating or reducing capital outlays and replacing variable IT expenses with predictable payments for cloud services. The model often shows that ongoing expenses for cloud services can be lower than the total cost of ownership associated with on-site infrastructure, enabling organizations to optimize their cloud deployments.

According to Clawson, there are important qualitative factors to consider in addition to the costs identified in the model, including business agility, scalability, compliance, security, enhanced user experience, service levels, application performance and risk.

“In addition to identifying the lowest cost deployment option, the Azure cost model accelerates the decision process, shrinking deployment timelines and time to market for new services,” stated Clawson. “Organizations contemplating Dynamics NAV, AX or GP deployments to the cloud can enable faster and better decisions by using the model.”

eMazzanti offers a mix of cloud services for business delivered on the Microsoft Cloud (Azure) and support, available through its Bellevue, Washington office. Included in eMazzanti’s service offering are telephone and on-site support for hosting Microsoft Dynamics AX and Life Cycle Services, Dynamics NAV with SQL PAAS and Dynamics GP, as well as other infrastructure support services.

Microsoft Dynamics

Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 R3 is an on-premises enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution with the core functionality, including financials, operations management and human resources needed to run efficiently, make smart business decisions, and engage customers on a global scale.

Microsoft’s Azure-based Life Cycle Services collaboration portal provides a unifying, collaborative environment along with a set of regularly updated services that help enterprise IT professionals manage the application lifecycle of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations implementations.

Dynamics NAV with SQL PaaS

The Azure SQL Database is a relational database service in the cloud based on the Microsoft SQL Server engine, with built-in, mission-critical capabilities. Users manage applications and the database while Azure scales and manages SQL Server, middleware, O/S, virtualization, servers,storage and networking.

Microsoft Dynamics GP

A complete enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for small and medium-sized businesses, Dynamics GP helps organizations gain greater control over financials, inventory, and operations. It’s easy implementation and use and empower informed decisions that lead to business success.

Strategic Alliances

As part of its West Coast expansion, eMazzanti also provides cloud hosting and managed cloud services through key strategic alliances in support of Microsoft Partners’ West Coast customers. Business decision makers can be confident in eMazzanti’s secure, high-performance cloud services built on the Microsoft Azure platform.

