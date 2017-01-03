Acer Launches Performance-Oriented Aspire VX 15, V Nitro and GX Series

Acer today unveiled three new Aspire series devices, including two new high-performance notebooks and a desktop PC, all designed with entertainment and performance in mind while featuring Windows 10.

Packed with premium audio technologies, crystal clear displays with IPS technology(2) and the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 10-Series graphics and high-performance 7th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, the new Aspire V Nitro Black Edition models (V Nitro 17 and V Nitro 15) and Aspire VX notebooks are ideal for people who like their videos crisp, games smooth and audio clear. Likewise, Aspire GX series desktop PCs are also ideal for users who are passionate about entertainment but appreciate expanded capabilities that their mobile cousins don't offer.

Aspire V Nitro Black Edition & Aspire VX

Both notebook series come with up to a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor that is designed to bring incredible performance and responsiveness, immersive 4K entertainment and longer battery life to mobile devices. The chipset is the perfect match for the notebooks’ equally impressive GPUs, the new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or 1050 Ti graphics(1). Whether a movie buff or a gamer, users will be able to fully enjoy the latest releases and titles without compromise.

The Aspire V 17 Nitro Black Edition featuring a 17.3-inch display is available with optional integrated Tobii eye-tracking hardware, that when combined with touchpad gestures, enhances productivity and makes the device more responsive through the use of eye movements. Users are able to more quickly and conveniently navigate across apps and programs with a simple glance. Gaming is also enhanced with eye tracking, creating deeper immersion and allowing gamers to aim, shoot and explore freely using their eyes in more than 45 titles like Elite Dangerous, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and WATCH_DOGS 2™.

The sleek Aspire V Nitro Black Edition models are the ideal device for those seeking high-quality entertainment on a notebook. Under the aluminum cover, Acer combined 7th Generation Intel Core processors to drive performance and the latest NVIDIA technologies, starting with up to a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM(1) and up to 16GB of DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 32GB using two soDIMM modules. They also come with an NVMe PCIe Gen3 or SATA SSD(1) and a HDD(1) of up to 2TB capacity for additional storage.

The Aspire V Nitro incorporates Acer’s AeroBlade metal fan(1) to release thermal exhaust efficiently, while Coolboost™ technology allows users to manually control the cooling process when heavy use requires an added boost. The Aspire V Nitro notebooks also include DustDefender™, which uses dual high-speed fans with reverse rotation to remove dust build-up and improve heat dissipation.

Connectivity comes in the form of a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt™ 3 for speeds up to 40Gbps and support for dual 4K video output simultaneously, two USB 3.0 ports (one featuring power-off USB charging), two USB 2.0 ports and an HDMI connection. It connects wirelessly through 2x2 802.11ac MU-MIMO technology, while a Gigabit Ethernet port is available for wired connectivity needs.

The new Aspire V Nitro notebooks come with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the top left corner of the Precision Touchpad. This enables Windows Hello, allowing secure and password-free sign-in with a touch of the finger.

Users will revel in crystal clear visuals with the inclusion of an optional 4K (3840x2160) Ultra HD(1) display panel. Complementing the display is the inclusion of Acer Color Intelligence™, a system that dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time, optimizing screen color and brightness.

The high-quality entertainment experience is also driven by the audio technologies featured on the Aspire V Nitro, including four speakers tuned with Dolby® Audio™ Premium and Acer TrueHarmony™ Plus technology. Acer TrueHarmony Plus delivers more accurate, clear sound reproduction and a wider bass range with an advanced paper cone speaker design framed by a foam material. Skype for Business Certification ensures people can communicate with crisp and lag-free quality, and also allows for clearer, higher quality audio and a great Cortana with Voice experience on Windows 10.

The new Aspire VX 15 features large cooling vents and an edgy red chassis, clearly showing its determination for gaming. The iron red backlit keyboard makes sure gamers are always striking the right notes during gameplay, while also providing a hardcore look and feel without that hardcore price tag.

The 5.5 lb (2.5kg) Aspire VX 15 boasts great visual clarity with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen(2). It also comes with up to a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, offering significant improvements in performance over preceding generation processors, all the while providing lower battery consumption. The notebook also comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti(1) graphics with GDDR5 VRAM (delivering up to 32GB/s bandwidth).

Speed is also a notable attribute of the memory system, offering up to 16GB1 DDR4 memory out of the box and is user-upgradeable to a maximum of 32GB. Storage is provided by a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD1.

Keeping all this running at optimal temperatures are dual fans, installed to ensure however much it’s pushed during a gaming session, the machine is up to the task and will deliver super-smooth gameplay. That gameplay experience is further supplemented with high-definition audio with Dolby Audio Premium, as well as Acer TrueHarmony sound and Skype for Business certification.

Aspire GX Series

For those seeking out additional capabilities that only a desktop model can offer, Acer created the Aspire GX series desktop PC. These VR Ready(1) PCs come equipped with up to 7th Generation Intel Core processors, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. What’s more, they’re capable of delivering stunning 4K(1) resolution visuals and support up to 41 displays at once for maximized gaming experiences. Also, there’s no shortage of storage with up to a 3TB(1) HDD and a 256GB SSD, and it sports a handy Wireless Charging Deck(1) for keeping users’ mobile devices powered up and ready to go. To top it all off, the GX series features a striking and edgy armor-inspired housing with front-facing LED lighting that emits a sinister red glow.

Price and Availability

The Acer Aspire V 15 Nitro Black Edition will be available in North America in February starting at $1,199; in EMEA in February with prices starting at €1,299; and in China in February starting at ¥8,999.

The Acer Aspire V 17 Nitro Black Edition will be available in North America in February starting at $1,399; in EMEA in February with prices starting at €1,299; and in China in February starting at ¥8,999.

The Acer Aspire VX 15 will be available in North America in January starting at $799; in EMEA in January with prices starting at €899; and in China in January starting at ¥5,499.

The Aspire GX series will be available in North America in March starting at $899.99; in EMEA in February with prices starting at €799; and in China in February starting at ¥5,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via http://www.acer.com

