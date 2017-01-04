Being the longest standing self storage search engine with the largest membership base in the industry, we always want to add programs that will benefit our member base and help them get the most out of their online efforts.

USstoragesearch.com is the 1st self storage marketplace to now offer facility NAP (facility name, address, phone number) information on the storage facility member listings. This solution is offered to help our members see increased placement within local search and organic search results for their own websites. Having NAP information accurate across all online citation sources is key to getting the most out of local search results. “Being the longest standing self storage search engine with the largest membership base in the industry, we always want to add programs that will benefit our member base and help them get the most out of their online efforts,” says Michael Kucera, President and CEO of USstoragesearch.com. “If our directory can help increase rentals whether it be through our own sites or our member’s websites, we are providing even more value to our customers.”

“Seeing how local search results are consuming more and more of the 1st page on search engines, we wanted a way to help provide a boost for our members in this key area of search,” says Mike Jones, VP of Operations. “Giving our members the ability to display their actual facility information on our listings is an invaluable resource which helps reinforce to the search engines that their facility information is correct and consistent. The NAP solution will help our members with increased local SEO and visibility.”

“Our focus has always been to boost online traffic for our clients and by adding the NAP information to our member listings, we are doing just that,” says Nick Bilava, Director of Sales & Marketing. “A facility’s website should be their number one online source for new tenants, so however we can help supplement that, we will.”

The USstoragesearch.com Network includes the additional directory sites of Storage.com and Storageunit.com. With over 8,000 member facilities across the United States, the USstoragesearch.com Network has been helping operators of all sizes capture more tenants from their online efforts since being founded in 2004. To find out more, contact 866-880-0742 or email info(at)usstoragesearch(dot)com.